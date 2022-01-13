Latest round of financial support for Flintshire businesses impacted by Covid restrictions now live

Hospitality, tourism, leisure and retail sectors in Flintshire impacted by the current Coronavirus restrictions can apply online for emergency financial support from today.

The grant scheme is to support businesses with their immediate cash flow and to help them survive the economic consequences of additional restrictions introduced on the 26th December 2021 necessary to control the spread of Covid-19.

The funding is intended to cover the business impact from the 13th December 2021 to the 14th February 2022.

The latest round of grants is designed to provide additional support to those who receive a business rates bill for a premises they occupy with a rateable value of up to £500,000.

Qualifying businesses will be eligible for a grant of payment of:

£2,000 for qualifying hospitality, tourism, leisure and retail businesses with Small Business Rate Relief (SBRR) occupying properties with a rateable value of up to £12,000.

£4,000 for qualifying hospitality, tourism, leisure and tourism businesses occupying properties with a rateable value of £12,001 to £51,000.

£6,000 for qualifying hospitality, tourism, leisure and retail businesses occupying properties with a rateable value between £51,001 and £500,000.

The schemes are also open to supply chain businesses in the hospitality, tourism, leisure and retail sectors who have experienced a 40% reduction in turnover as a direct result of the latest restrictions.

The Council is also administering a Discretionary Fund to support businesses who do not pay business rates.

A grant of £500 is available to hospitality, tourism, retail and related supply chain businesses which do not employ anyone apart from the owner, and do not have a property.

A grant of £2,000 is available to hospitality, tourism, retail and related supply chain businesses who do not have a property but employ staff through PAYE (in addition to the owner).

The Non-Domestic Rate scheme is now open for applications and the Discretionary scheme is due to open for applications during week commencing 17 January. Applications must be submitted by 5pm on 14 February 2022.

Flintshire County Council`s Leader, Councillor Ian Roberts said:

“We continue to play a pivotal role in administering the latest Welsh Government package of support. We are committed to processing grant applications as quickly as possible to provide vital financial support to businesses in the retail, hospitality, leisure and tourism sectors with grants of up to £6,000.”

If your business is eligible, complete the on-line registration form.