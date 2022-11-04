Deeside.com > News

Posted: Fri 4th Nov 2022

Updated: Fri 4th Nov

Last remaining tickets to Chester Zoo’s ‘The Lanterns’ event go on sale to the public

With just one week to go before Chester Zoo lifts the curtain on its festive event, The Lanterns, organisers have revealed new details about the festive family celebration.

The much-loved wintertime event sees visitors enjoy a magical trail through the zoo lit up by hundreds of illuminated animal lanterns, costumed puppeteers and theatrical performers – including a visit from Father Christmas and his reindeers.

This year a number of new features, including a life-sized orangutan in a dazzling UV jungle, a giant polar bear overlooking a magical fairy-tale castle and a stunning snow leopard protecting its mountain home, will take centre stage. The trail will also follow a new, longer route.

Conservationists say that all funds generated by the experience will help boost the zoo’s mission of preventing extinction, both through its conservation breeding programmes and field projects in 20 countries around the world.

Scott Manton, Chester Zoo’s Guest Experience Supervisor, said:

 “The zoo is a spectacular place in the day, but as the sun sets it will be transformed in to a colourful festive celebration that will light up the night sky as we begin our very own countdown to Christmas.”

 “This year we’ll be taking visitors on a magical journey through distant lands, while discovering different animal-themed tales from around the world.”

“Delve into a Norwegian fairy-tale as you encounter a multi-coloured, glowing castle towering high in the heart of the zoo and watched over by a huge polar bear.”

“Wander through giant lotus flowers and flying dragonflies in a Japanese inspired garden, then earn your stripes with our zebras in an African inspired full of colour and music.”

“Father Christmas and his fellow reindeer will also be joining the celebrations each night and will be here to spread some festive cheer while guests tuck in to delicious festive treats at our Christmas markets, including Yorkshire pudding Christmas wraps, bratwurst hotdogs and a range of tasty plant-based options, too!”

“The Lanterns is a fabulous way for people to take in the magic of Christmas at the zoo – all while knowing they’re also helping our charitable mission to protect some of the world’s most threatened species.”

Extra tickets are now on sale for Chester Zoo’s ‘The Lanterns’ event, which will run on selected dates from Friday 11 November to Friday 23 December with entry slots available from 4pm – 8pm. Child tickets start from £12 and adult tickets start from just £15.

Find out more at: www.chesterzoo.org/lanterns

    • Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com

