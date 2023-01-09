Large scale search launched after 11 year old gets separated from a family in Clwydian Hills

A large-scale search operation was launched, involving police officers, a police helicopter, and over 20 members of the North Wales Search and Rescue (NEWSAR) team on Saturday evening.

North Wales Police requested assistance in finding an 11-year-old boy who had become separated from a family member while walking in the Clwydian Hills.

In under an hour, the volunteer search and rescue team located the missing boy on a track near where the family was staying.

Remarkably, the boy had managed to find his way off the hill without a torch or navigation equipment, the search and rescue team praised him for his resourcefulness.





A spokesperson from NEWSAR said: "On Saturday evening North Wales Police requested our assistance to locate an 11 year old boy who had become separated from a family member while walking in the Clwydian hills near Ruthin."

"By this point it was dark and a significant search was commenced involving a considerable number of Police Officers, a Police Helicopter and over 20 NEWSAR team members."

"NEWSAR team members deployed in several groups to search the likely paths in the area."

"In just under an hour a NEWSAR party located the missing child on a track near to where the family were staying."

"The boy had done a good job of finding his way off the hill, alone and without a torch or navigation equipment!"





24 hours a day 365 days a year.

NEWSAR team members are on call 24 hours a day 365 days a year.

The search and rescue team's primary operating area is in North East Wales mainly covering the counties of Flintshire, Denbighshire, Wrexham and parts of Conwy and Powys.

The team also regularly assists Mountain Rescue teams elsewhere in North Wales as well as Lowland Search and Rescue teams in Cheshire and Shropshire.

NEWSAR volunteers also assist Police in searching for vulnerable people who are missing from home or those in need of rescue.

All team members are volunteers and we do not receive any payment for providing this service to the Police.

It costs approximately £45,000 a year to run the Team – this covers fuel and repairs for vehicles, protective equipment for team members, training courses and team equipment such as ropes, stretchers etc.

As NEWSAR is a Registered Charity the vast majority of this money is raised through grants, individual donations, legacies, street collections and collection tins.

To donate click here or contact fundraisingofficer@newsar.org.uk about potential larger donations including company or organisation sponsorship options.

