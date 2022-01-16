Deeside.com > News

Posted: Sun 16th Jan 2022

Large collection of signed Liverpool FC shirts to go under hammer at Deeside auction

A large collection of signed Liverpool Football Club shirts and memorabilla will go under the hammer at a Deeside auction house on Monday, January 17.

Shirts signed by club legends including Jamie Carragher, Micheal Owen, Dietmar Hamann, Niel Ruddock and Mark Wright as well as current squad players Divock Origi and Sado Mane are from a private collection.

There is also a shirt signed by Philippe Coutinho, who moved from Liverpool to Barcelona in 2018 for a fee of £105 million.

The Brazilian attacking midfielder joined Aston Villa on loan earlier this week and was on hand to smash in an 86 minute equaliser for his new club against Liverpool’s former rivals Manchester United on Saturday.

The collection also includes signed Steven Gerrard memorabilia and pair of Pantofolo d’Oro football boots signed by Jordan Henderson and Mohamed Salah.

In total there are around 28 pieces of Liverpool FC related memorabilia and will go under the hammer at Clwyd Auction Centre in Ewloe.

Monday’s business auction also includes a large number of power tools, catering equipment, two post boxes and items recovered by police under the Proceeds of Crime Act.

Trudi Denton from Clwyd Auction Centre told Deeside.com: “The Liverpool memorabilia is from a local private collector, we had some of his collection in before Christmas, they all sold.”

“Everything is here to sell unreserved.”

“The auction starts at 5pm, viewing from 12 noon Monday.”

“It’s a physical and online auction.”

More details can be found here: clwydauctions.co.uk/business-auctions



