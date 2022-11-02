Deeside.com > News

Posted: Wed 2nd Nov 2022

Updated: Wed 2nd Nov

Updated: Delays on A55 in Flintshire following earlier collision

Update: The latest traffic report states the lane is back open, it says: “Queueing traffic due to earlier collision on A55 North Wales Expressway Eastbound from A55 (Halkyn Travelodge) to J33 A5119 Northop Road (Northop). ”

“Congestion to J32A (Pentre Halkyn). Lane one (of two) was blocked, delays remain. All lanes have been re-opened.”

Earlier report: A section of the A55 in Flintshire is partially blocked following a collision.

The incident has happened on the eastbound side between Northop and Halkyn.

There is around 3 miles of stationary traffic with delays quoted at 16 minutes.

Drivers are being asked to ‘proceed with care.’

A traffic report for the area states: “Partially blocked, queueing traffic and traffic problem on A55 North Wales Expressway Eastbound from A55 (Halkyn Travelodge) to J33 A5119 Northop Road (Northop). Sensors show there is partial obstruction.”

