Updated: Delays on A55 in Flintshire following earlier collision

Update: The latest traffic report states the lane is back open, it says: “Queueing traffic due to earlier collision on A55 North Wales Expressway Eastbound from A55 (Halkyn Travelodge) to J33 A5119 Northop Road (Northop). ”

“Congestion to J32A (Pentre Halkyn). Lane one (of two) was blocked, delays remain. All lanes have been re-opened.”

Earlier report: A section of the A55 in Flintshire is partially blocked following a collision.

The incident has happened on the eastbound side between Northop and Halkyn.

There is around 3 miles of stationary traffic with delays quoted at 16 minutes.

Drivers are being asked to ‘proceed with care.’

⚠️Warning ⚠️#A55 Eastbound J33 Northop(Flint/Mold) – J33B Mold(A494). Lane 1 – Blocked due to collision. Traffic officers en route. Proceed with care. pic.twitter.com/pL9aWZgPvT — Traffic Wales North & Mid (@TrafficWalesN) November 2, 2022

A traffic report for the area states: “Partially blocked, queueing traffic and traffic problem on A55 North Wales Expressway Eastbound from A55 (Halkyn Travelodge) to J33 A5119 Northop Road (Northop). Sensors show there is partial obstruction.”

