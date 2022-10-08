Deeside.com > News

Posted: Sat 8th Oct 2022

Updated: Sat 8th Oct

Lamb from Wales being shipped to USA today for first time in over 25 years

Lamb from Wales will be shipped to the USA for the first time in more than 25 years today.
Welsh Government, alongside Hybu Cig Cymru – Meat Promotion Wales, have worked hard to see Welsh Lamb once again gain access to the USA.

The United States Department for Agriculture (USDA) agreed to open the market for British lamb last year, and following the necessary inspections, the first consignment was flown to the USA containing lamb produced by meat processors Dunbia from its site in Carmarthenshire, Wales.

Rural Affairs Minister Lesley Griffiths said: “Wales produces some of the very best lamb in the world, and it is great news people in the US will now be able enjoy it.

“This is a real boost for the industry. Securing access to the US market has been a long running effort, with Welsh Government and Hybu Cig Cymru having raised this issue with American authorities over a decade ago. I want to thank everybody who has worked hard to get to this point.”

Industry estimates the US-market will be worth £37 million in the first five years of trade, opening up access for British farmers to a market of over 300 million American consumers to enjoy the United Kingdom’s world-renowned lamb, part of the government’s work to boost exports and grow our economy.

The deal agreed last year comes alongside the wider efforts across government to drive growth and open up new opportunities for the British food and farming sector, in turn boosting jobs, skills and productivity across the country. This includes capitalising on new trade freedoms outside the EU through export opportunities, ensuring that premium products are not just enjoyed at home but championed around the world.

NFU President Minette Batters said:

“It is great news that British farmers producing top quality, sustainable, high-welfare lamb once again have access to the US market, something we’ve been working hard to achieve for over two decades. Expanding into markets such as these will be crucial to maintain the profitability of farm businesses.”

“Earlier this year I set out our ambition to grow our agri-foods exports by 30% by 2030 and become the number one supplier of choice both at home and abroad. It’s vital we seize opportunities such as these so British food producers can export more Great British food overseas in the years ahead.”

 

