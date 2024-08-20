King Charles’ £1 coin featuring British bees buzzes into circulation

Coin collectors and the public are being urged to check their change as His Majesty King Charles III’s first £1 coin enters circulation this week.

The new coin, which pays tribute to British bees, is the latest design from The Royal Mint and has been distributed to UK Post Offices and banks.

A total of 2.975 million coins have been issued, marking the beginning of a series of new designs set to appear on all denominations, from the 1p to the £2 coin.

These designs feature a variety of species under active conservation, including the Hazel Dormouse, Puffin, and Atlantic Salmon.

The designs, unveiled in October 2023, reflect King Charles’ deep commitment to conservation.

In addition to the wildlife depictions, the coins feature an enlarged number indicating their value, aimed at helping children learn about money.

A distinctive pattern of three interlocking C’s, inspired by the cypher of Charles II, unifies the new coins.

Rebecca Morgan Director of Commemorative Coin at The Royal Mint said, “The Royal Mint has made the circulating coinage of each of Britain’s monarchs since Alfred the Great and it is an honour to reveal that King Charles III’s £1 coin is now in circulation.”

“We know there’ll be a buzz of excitement amongst collectors and the public to get this special piece of history in their change.”

“We hope the designs across all denominations spark important conversations about the conservation of these important species.”

In a poll hosted by The Royal Mint, the £1 coin was crowned as the favourite among all eight-coin designs, with the 2p depicting the Red Squirrel following closely in second place.

Close to 3,000 people cast their votes to crown their favourite design, with the £1 coming out on top with nearly 30% of the votes.

The full series of new coins features: