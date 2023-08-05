Kind hearted walkers raise over £28,000 for Wales Air Ambulance

In a remarkable display of community spirit, nearly 200 walkers have raised £28,257 by participating in the Walk Wales 100km in May event. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The funds will help the Wales Air Ambulance continue its vital service for the people of Wales. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The virtual event, now in its fourth year, allows participants to walk at their own pace, choosing their route and spreading the distance as they see fit. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Over the years, the fundraiser has collected over £110,000 for the Wales Air Ambulance. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Tracey Ann Breese, Wales Air Ambulance’s Events and Partnership Fundraiser, expressed gratitude for the support, saying: ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“For the past four years the fundraiser has been hugely successful. It is the perfect fundraiser for everyone, including families, and is a great way to boost your health and wellbeing while raising funds for our lifesaving Charity. Thank you to everyone who either took part, donated, or encouraged someone to get those miles in. Fundraisers, like Walk Wales, enable us to serve the people of Wales and save lives, 24 hours a day, seven days a week.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The Wales Air Ambulance requires £11.2 million every year to keep its helicopters in the air and rapid response vehicles on the road across Wales. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The on-board consultants and critical care practitioners are equipped with some of the world’s most pioneering medical equipment, enabling them to deliver blood transfusions, administer anaesthesia, and undertake emergency operations at the scene. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Among the participants was volunteer Angela Ellis, 69, from Flintshire, who underwent a total hip replacement in March 2022. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Despite her operation, Angela was determined to take part in the challenge this year, raising £320 for the charity. She was joined by her labrador, Millie, and family border collie, Bella. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Angela shared her pride in participating, stating: ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“I was interested in the Walk Wales initiative last year, but I felt it was too soon to participate. However, this year I was more than happy to join in with my labrador, Millie, and family border collie, Bella, to raise much needed funds for this worthwhile charity. I raised £320 in total and was very proud to receive my medal for 2023.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The Walk Wales event not only brings together people from various walks of life but also emphasises the importance of community engagement in supporting essential services. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The success of this year’s event underscores the collective commitment to ensuring that the Wales Air Ambulance continues to be a beacon of hope and lifesaving care for those in need. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

