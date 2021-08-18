Deeside.com > News

Posted: Wed 18th Aug 2021

Updated: Wed 18th Aug

Kelsterton Road reopens following earlier collision

Update: According to the latest traffic report for the area, the road has now reopened.

Earlier report: There are reports of a road traffic collision on Kelsterton Road in Connah’s Quay.

Police have said the road is closed from Coleg Cambria to the A548 Roundabout and have asked drivers to avoid the area.

However there are reports that some traffic is being allowed through from Connah’s Quay to Flint.

One witness said two cars are involved in the collision.

North Wales Police posted an update on social media, it said: “Kelsterton Road from the A548 roundabout to Deeside College has been closed due to a traffic collision.

Please avoid the area. Thank you for your assistance.”
Latest traffic report states: “Partially blocked and queueing traffic due to accident on B5129 Kelsterton Road near Kelsterton Lane.”
More to follow ..

 

 



