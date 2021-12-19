Keep up the MIGHTY recycling effort this Christmas to help get Wales to number one

Flintshire residents are being called upon to keep up their ‘mighty’ efforts when it comes to recycling this Christmas.

With 94% of people now recycling regularly, Wales is now a nation of ‘Mighty Recyclers’.

Wales is the world’s third best recycling nation, and Flintshire council is backing Wales Recycles’ Mighty Mission to get to number one.

Christmas is traditionally the time of year when most waste is created at home.

From all the extra food bought to the mountain of packaging from Christmas gift purchases, “it’s a great opportunity to make sure we’re recycling everything we possibly can.” The council has said as it throws its support behind Wales Recycles’ Be Mighty. Recycle.

The campaign, funded by Welsh Government, is encouraging everyone in Wales to be Mighty Recyclers this Christmas.

Flintshire’s Cabinet Member for Streetscene, Councillor Glyn Banks, explains:

“Welsh residents are showing they’re MIGHTY when it comes to recycling and we should all be proud of our efforts, but there is still more we can do.”

“We’re calling on our residents to keep up the good work over Christmas to help get Wales to No. 1, especially as this time of year when we consume and purchase a lot more than usual.”

“We know people in Wales care about protecting our beautiful country and recycling plays an essential role in tackling climate change. It’s a simple action that everyone can do to help make a real difference.”

Follow these top tips to be a Mighty Recycler this Christmas:

Eat, recycle, be merry. Every Council in Wales provides a weekly food waste recycling collection service. Please use it. You can recycle turkey bones, veg peelings and any leftovers that can’t be safely eaten later! And keep recycling other food waste over the Christmas period too, such as tea bags and coffee grounds, eggshells, peelings and cores from fruit, and stale bread.

Conquer your cardboard this Christmas. You can recycle all cardboard from your online deliveries. Remove all packaging tape and flatten any boxes or cut them into smaller pieces to save space in your recycling bag, bin or box. Once Christmas is over, recycle all your cards, just remove any badges, bows, foil, glitter and ribbons first, as these bits can’t be recycled.

Most plastic items from around the home can be recycled including drinks bottles, cleaning detergent bottles and toiletry bottles. Just empty, rinse and squash them before recycling. Leave on any lids, labels, pouring spouts and spray triggers, as these are removed in the recycling process. You can also recycle the big plastic tubs of chocolate and sweets most of us have around the house at Christmas!

Don’t overlook foil this Christmas. Recycle your empty foil mince pies cases and any foil used in your Christmas cooking as long as it’s clean, unstained and free from food, grease and oil. Rinse foil trays and containers before recycling them.

Metal food and drinks cans are recyclable. Just give cans a quick rinse first.

Wrapping paper is difficult to recycle but there are some great eco alternatives such as brown paper and cloth wrapping that can be spruced up with festive bows and ribbons, and the great thing is, they can be used again next year!

If you’re unsure what you can and can’t recycle, visit Wales Recycles’ Recycling Locator.

To learn more about Wales Recycles’ ‘12 days of Christmas’ recycling facts and tips, visit bemightyrecycle.org.uk or join the conversation on social media using #BeMightyRecycle and #BeMightyChristmas.