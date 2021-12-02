Just over half of Flintshire’s 12-15 year old’s have had Covid jab but more need to be encouraged says union

Just over half of all 12 to 15 year olds in Flintshire have now received a Covid vaccine jab.

But a teaching union has said the Welsh government needs to do more to encourage greater uptake among young people in the wake of the new Omicron variant.

The latest available data from Public Health Wales shows that 52 per cent of 12 to 15 year olds in the county have had a Covid vaccine jab.

The vaccine uptake amongst that age group in Flintshire is on par with Wales-wide figures which show 52.5 per cent have had a jab.

UK government advisors have now recommended the age group should have a second jab to give longer-lasting protection against coronavirus.

Earlier this week the Welsh government announced that all staff and learners in secondary schools, colleges and universities should now wear face coverings indoors including classrooms, where physical distancing cannot be maintained.

The move is in response to the ongoing concern about the Omicron variant of COVID-19 and will be in place until the end of term.

Education minister Jeremy Miles said: “We’re all aware of the ongoing concern about the Omicron variant of COVID-19.”

“And with that uncertainty, we are asking everybody in secondary schools, colleges and universities to wear face coverings indoors in classrooms and in other communal settings.”

“This is a precautionary measure which we are putting in place until the end of his term.”

“We will review our guidance before the beginning of the next term and then update accordingly.”

Alongside the reintroduction of face coverings in classrooms, the Joint Committee for Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) updated their advice on the booster programme.

“In light of the threat posed by the new variant of concern Omicron,” the JCVI was asked to “rapidly review” the UK COVID-19 Vaccination programme.

They have advised all children and young people aged 12 to 15 years should be offered a second dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at a minimum of 12 weeks from the first dose.

Eithne Hughes, Director of the Association of School and College Leaders (ASCL) Cymru welcomed the JCVI advice, she said:

“We welcome the decision to provide all 12 to 15-year-old students with a second Covid vaccination.”

“Just over half of eligible pupils have so far had their first jab.”

“The Welsh government now needs to do more to encourage uptake among young people.”

She also welcomed the Welsh government’s action in addressing the potential threat posed by the Omicron variant in schools but said face coverings in classrooms was “problematic.”

She said: “Asking students to wear face coverings in communal areas but said their use in classrooms is a sensible and proportionate response to the risks posed by the new variant, and many schools already do this.”

“The Welsh government has taken scientific advice before deciding to extend face coverings to classrooms.”

“​This measure can make the delivery of lessons more problematic and we hope it is required for a short period only.”