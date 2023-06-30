June 30 Deadline: Last day to use your Energy Bills Support Scheme vouchers
Time is running out for those who use prepayment meters to benefit from the Energy Bills Support Scheme.
If you are among those who received vouchers instead of an automatic discount, it is essential to redeem them today, 30 June 2023.
Failure to do so will result in the inability to add the allocated funds to your meter key, potentially missing out on valuable savings.
The Energy Bills Support Scheme, a nationwide initiative, aims to provide an energy discount of £400 to eligible households across the country.
While most people received the discount automatically, individuals using prepayment meters received vouchers instead.
These vouchers were distributed between October 2022 and March 2023.
To benefit from the Energy Bills Support Scheme, it is crucial to take action promptly.
Make your way to either a PayPoint or Post Office to redeem the vouchers and add the allocated amount to your meter key.
Specific instructions on where to redeem the vouchers can be found on the vouchers themselves, with redemption locations varying by supplier.
