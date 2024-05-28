Deeside.com > News

Posted: Tue 28th May 2024

Julian shines in first race for Deestriders

Julian Freeman, who recently lives in the East Midlands, competed in his first race for Deestriders after joining the club earlier this year upon securing a job in Deeside.

Julian delivered an impressive performance at the Northampton 10K on Sunday, finishing with a commendable time of 42:34.

Meanwhile, at a rainy Edinburgh Marathon, Mike Salusbury made his debut in the marathon distance with an outstanding time of 3:48:47.

This achievement is particularly remarkable as Mike had fractured his wrist at the start of his training block.

Overcoming such an injury to complete the marathon in under four hours is a testament to his determination and resilience.

Nikki Wilson, running her second marathon, achieved a solid time of 5:04:56.

Despite the challenging weather conditions, Nikki’s performance showcased her growth and endurance as a marathon runner.

Sarah Monteith faced a tough battle at the Edinburgh Marathon, running with a hip injury sustained during the 50k She Ultra last month.

Despite her best efforts, Sarah made the wise decision to withdraw from the race at mile 11 to prevent further injury.

Deestriders continue to demonstrate resilience and strong performances across various distances, with members achieving personal milestones and overcoming significant challenges.

