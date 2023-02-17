Join Theatr Clwyd’s anti-crime workshops in Deeside during half term
Theatr Clwyd has been providing interactive, performance-based workshops to schools and colleges across the region for over a decade.
During the February half term, the organization is offering young people aged 10-17, their parents or carers, and members of the community in Deeside, the opportunity to participate in a workshop that examines the consequences of criminal behaviour among young people.
The theatre’s anti-crime workshop is an important initiative to help young people and their families understand the consequences of criminal behaviour and explore solutions for reducing anti-social behaviour.
The partnership with the Office of the Police and Crime Commissioner for North Wales and Safer Streets Fund highlights the importance of community-based approaches to reducing crime.
Participants will follow the story of a young man who becomes involved with the wrong crowd and finds himself on the wrong side of the law.
Facilitators and professional actors will help the participants gain insight into how the criminal justice system works in relation to young people.
They will examine the choices and indicators around young offenders, and explore the wider impact of anti-social behaviour on individuals, families, and communities.
There will also be an opportunity to question and debate the circumstances around the crime and collectively discover the solutions.
Monday 20 February 2023 – Connah’s Quay Youth Club (1.00pm – 4.30pm)
Monday 20 February 2023 – Deeside Leisure Centre (5.00pm -9pm)
Tuesday 21 February 2023 – Sealand Youth Club (1.00pm – 4.30pm)
Tuesday 21 February 2023 – Sealand Youth Club (5.00pm – 8.30pm)
Thursday 23 February 2023 – Ty Calon (1.00pm – 4.30pm)
To book a place click here: here.
