John Summers Clock Tower ‘Guardians’ call on community to cultivate ideas for 13-acre garden contest

HE team behind a £5.2m clocktower redevelopment are calling on their community to cultivate creative ideas for a 13-acre garden project.

Enbarr Foundation director Vicki Roskams and fellow ‘Guardians’ of the Grade II-listed John Summers Clock Tower in Deeside are one of two organisations in Wales to receive funding to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

They will use the grant to transform the landmark’s dilapidated gardens and want to hear from schools, businesses, artists, horticulturalists, and anyone with imaginative concepts that will brighten up the area.

Installations will be based on these four themes – Children and Youth, Culture and Heritage, Mental Health and Disability Awareness, and the Queen’s Jubilee legacy.

Vicki said: “We are honoured to have secured significant funding from the National Lottery Community Fund that will enable us to leave a lasting legacy at the Clock Tower for generations to come.

“Our vision is to create a ‘time capsule’ – something that belongs to the community and is created by them – so we really need people to get their thinking caps on.

“The more entertaining and interesting the better, whether it’s a statue, wood carving, play equipment, shrubbery, plants or garden furniture, anything that will get people talking and last in the memory.

“We want something inspirational and sensory that reflects this wonderful part of the world, it’s a unique opportunity and we can’t wait to see what people come up with.”

The Clock Tower was selected for a grant because of its rich history as the former headquarters of Tata Steel and British Steel, welcoming many esteemed visitors over the last century, including Sir Winston Churchill, King George VI, Queen Elizabeth II and the Duke of Edinburgh, whose legacy lives on through the DofE work carried out onsite with young people in the community.

Entrants have until April 22 to submit their ideas, with judges contacting the shortlisted finalists on April 28. The winning ideas will be unveiled at a ‘magnificent street party’ on June 4.

“While work continues on the building this is a fabulous way for us to begin revamping the garden into a warm, welcoming and popular space for the people of Deeside and beyond,” said Vicki.

“It will also give local organisations ownership of the site, knowing they have contributed and can play a part in preserving and maintaining its beauty for visitors to enjoy.

“There is plenty here to inspire them, from an empty swimming pool to telephone boxes, dragon sculptures and more, so we can’t wait to bring the whole place to life.

“We hope to see plenty of people get in touch because this is a once-in-a-lifetime chance to have a major impact on what is one of the country’s most transformative projects.”

To enter the competition and for more information, visit the website www.enbarrfoundation.co.uk/initiatives and follow the Guardians of the John Summers Clock Tower on social media.