Posted: Tue 10th Aug 2021

John Lewis extends click & collect parcel collection service to Deeside Co-op store

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Co-op has ‘clicked’ with John Lewis to extend its fast track, Click & Collect delivery and returns service in Deeside, offering communities access to John Lewis products locally.

The John Lewis Click & Collect delivery and returns service is now available from Co-op’s store in Chester Road, Ewloe.

The move forms part of Co-op’s commitment to working with partners to create additional services in store and, developing a compelling convenience offer to serve its communities.

Claire Keen, Co-op Partnership Manager, said: “With our stores located at the heart of local communities, ease, choice and convenience is at the very core of our approach. Co-op is working to develop new ways to provide added services in local stores, and our partnership with John Lewis forms part of our work to create a compelling offer to serve our members and customers, conveniently.”

“The move forms part of a phased roll-out which will see the total number of John Lewis Click & Collect locations at Co-op stores increase to approaching 650 by the end 2021, providing convenient parcel collection services in hundreds of communities across the UK.”



