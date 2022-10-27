Deeside.com > News

Posted: Thu 27th Oct 2022

Jade Ward: Petition for automatic removal of parental rights of killers to debated next month

A petition for the automatic removal of parental rights of killers will be debated in parliament next month.

The petition emerged after the family of Shotton mum of four Jade Ward started the campaign after she was murdered by her estranged husband.

Jade, just 27 and from Chevrons Road, Shotton, was brutally killed by Russell Marsh.

Marsh was found guilty of her murder and handed a life sentence.

Since his sentencing, Jade’s family and friends have been campaigning to automatically suspend the parental responsibility of a parent who kills the other one.

Jade’s family now care for her four sons and want to save themselves and others in the same situation from the ordeal of confronting their daughter’s killer in a court hearing each time big decisions need to be made about the children.

The petition, which at the time of writing has gained a staggering 130,101 signatures.

The debate in Parliament will be led by Alyn and Deeside Mark Tami MP and is set to take place on Monday, November 7.

It was originally scheduled for September 12th but was postponed due to the official period of mourning following the Queen’s death.

Mark Tami has been supporting petition-starter Edwin Duggan and Jade’s family with their campaign. He said:

“The sheer numbers signing this petition shows just how strongly people care about this issue.

“The Government has said that legislation already exists to allow courts to limit the parental responsibility of a parent where it is deemed to be in the best interests of the child.

“We already know this, and our point is that it shouldn’t be the guardians who have to jump through hoops to prove why a parent doesn’t deserve parental responsibility. It is for the parent, the perpetrator, to prove why they deserve parental responsibility.

“Russel Marsh has already hurt Jade’s family in the worst way possible. He shouldn’t be allowed even a shred of control over their lives going forward.”

Law graduate Edwin Duggan, who is studying his masters at Stafford University, said: “The aim of the petition is to place the onus upon the convicted individual over that of the family.”

“The debate was postponed while we mourned Her Majesty’s passing, and now we are looking forward to taking this debate to Westminster.”

  • Anyone who hasn’t yet signed the petition and wishes to can do so up to November 2 here
  • The petition will be debated in Westminster Hall on Monday, November 7, at 4.30pm, you can watch the debate here.

