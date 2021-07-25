Deeside.com > News

Posted: Sun 25th Jul 2021

Jade Jones: “I put too much pressure off myself”

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Flint’s Jade Jones chances of making it three gold in three Olympics were crushed this morning following a first-round defeat in Tokyo.

The two-time gold medalist went out in the first round to 23-year-old Kimia Alizadeh of the Refugee Olympic Team in Tokyo.

The bout was tied 10-10 with just 30 seconds left, but Alizadeh scored a pair of two-point body kicks to take the lead before hanging on for the four-point victory.

Alizadeh was later beaten in her semi-final with Tatiana Minina.

Talking to the BBC Jade Jones said: “It’ll take a while to sink in, but I just think I put too much pressure off myself.”

She said: “Coming out, I felt scared and felt just too much pressure.”

“The whole tournament has been obviously different, I’m used the having my family there, when I am scared them cheering for me gives me that extra push to go for it.”

She said: “I think I could have done more, I gave it my best under circumstances and wish I could have brought back the gold for everyone at home.”

Asked how difficult preparation has been on the back of the pandemic and the delayed games, Jade said: “Obviously I don’t want to make excuses because a champion adapts and I truly do believe that and it’s my fault for not adapting.”

“It’s been tough, with my family over there [back home] and the empty stadium, I didn’t kind of realise what it’d be like until it got here, it’s sad that you come out the stadiums empty.”

“It almost felt like a test match coming out, it was just difficult with no crowd and no atmosphere but, you know, no excuses.”

“I wasn’t the best today and it’s on my shoulders, I just have to go back and reflect.”

Asked about competing on the Paris Olympics in 2024, Jade said: “For me, the Olympics is the pinnacle, I’ve always said that, I feel a bit lost at the minute and don’t know what to think, I just have to take time for myself figure it all out.”



Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com
Join our no-spam low volume email list:
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Get notified about
news from across North Wales


LATEST NEWS...

New walk-in and drive-through Covid testing centre to open at County Hall in Mold this week

News

Wepre parkrun set to return next month as Chester sees over 320 runners take part in first run since start of pandemic

News

Flint’s Jade Jones misses out on third gold medal following first round defeat in Tokyo

News

Police appeal witnesses following assault in Flint in early hours of Saturday

News

Missing 80 year old woman from Mold found safe and well

News

Shortlist announced for Gladstone’s Library Writers in Residence award which returns for 11th year

News

Tourist population boom putting strain on health service and Delta variant spread warn Betsi chiefs

News

Almost half of inmates at North Wales prison refused Covid vaccination

News

Calls for an Olympic sized swimming pool for the north of Wales

News





Read 392,697 times in last 30 days

*Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn