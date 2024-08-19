Jack Sargeant: Tourism Minister encourages businesses to put themselves forward for regional awards

The Welsh Government is urging tourism businesses in North Wales to seize the opportunity to gain recognition at the upcoming National Tourism Awards.

Tourism Minister Jack Sargeant has partnered with Carolyn Thomas, Member of the Senedd for North Wales, to promote the regional awards as a crucial stepping stone to the national stage.

Last month, Jack Sargeant, in his role as Minister for Social Partnership, announced the return of the National Tourism Awards for Wales, set for Spring 2025.

These awards, hosted by Visit Wales, aim to highlight the outstanding contributions of the tourism sector across the country.

Businesses are encouraged to apply for their respective regional awards, with winners advancing to the National Tourism Awards in March 2025.

The Go North Wales Awards, covering the North Wales region, will open for entries on August 1st, with a submission deadline of October 7th, 2024.

Tourism is a vital industry for Wales, contributing 5.1% to the nation’s Gross Value Added (GVA) and generating £3.8 billion. In 2023, Wales welcomed over 8.5 million visitors from Great Britain and nearly 900,000 international tourists, emphasizing the importance of the sector to the Welsh economy.

Carolyn Thomas MS praised the local businesses, stating, “We have so many fantastic local businesses in North Wales who deserve to have their efforts recognised at the National Tourism Awards.”

She expressed her approval of the Welsh Government’s commitment to supporting the tourism industry, highlighting the benefits of continued funding and promotion from Visit Wales.

[Carolyn Thomas MS]

Alyn and Deeside MS Jack Sargeant echoed this sentiment, emphasising the importance of the awards as a means of recognition.

“Whilst I appreciate that most will be busy welcoming visitors at present, a reminder too not to forget putting yourself forward for the regional tourism awards,” he said. “Make sure you and your area get the recognition you deserve for what you do and how you do it.”

The National Tourism Awards feature a range of categories, including Best Hotel, Best Attraction, Best Place to Eat, and the Bro a Byd Category, which honors those excelling in environmental sustainability.

These awards provide a platform for businesses to showcase their excellence and contribute to making Wales a premier global tourism destination.

To enter and for further information: Go North Wales Awards

.