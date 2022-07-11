It’s going to be a scorcher! Hawarden could feel hotter than Honolulu today

Hawarden could feel hotter than the capital of Hawaii today, according to one weather forecast provider.

In a nod to the time-honoured Great British tabloid headline tradition, we have taken the temperature of a random exotic-sounding far-off location and compared it to somewhere much closer to home.

Locally temperatures ‘could’ reach somewhere between 27C and 29C in Hawarden today and may even ‘feel like’ 30C, but it does however depend on which weather forecast you click on or app you use.

BBC weather forecast points to a high of 29C today while the Met Office predicts temperatures at Hawarden will peak at 27C on Monday.

Netweather also predicts a high of 27C however the “feel like” column of their hour-by-hour forecast points to a very hot 30C in Hawarden at 6pm.

The forecast for Honolulu today is also 29C but we (Hawarden, Flintshire) win on a “feels like” technicality.

Why do we always use Hawarden as a location for reporting on the weather and not the thermometer in the back garden?

Data for the airport weather station feeds into the Met Office.

If you are feeling a bit left out, the BBC has a handy gizmo which will compare the temperature where you are with more than 50 cities around the world, “including some of the hottest and coldest inhabited places.” You can find it here.

Anyway, the upshot is that it’s going to be very warm today and it is forecast to be even hotter by the weekend.

No doubt this heat in the UK will generate demand for ambulance services at a time the pressures are already on. Protect yourself – stay out of the sun and use sun cream and hats, loose clothes, drink water, use curtains indoors to stay cool. #HelpUsHelpYou pic.twitter.com/vPcdK9NRJg — Lee Brooks QAM (@_LeeBrooks) July 11, 2022

A Level Three Heat Health Alert has been issued for this week highlighting the potential health impacts of this type of weather.

Heat alerts are used in England, they don’t apply to Wales however Public Health Wales has issued advice which is pasted further down the page.

Walking your dog in hot weather

Dogs need exercise, even when it’s hot.

The RSPCA recommends walking dogs in the morning or evening when it’s cooler to reduce the risk of heatstroke and burning their paws on the pavement.

Signs of burned pads

Try the 5-second test – if it’s too hot for your hands, it’s too hot for paws!

You can also look out for:

Limping or refusing to walk

Licking or chewing at the feet

Pads darker in colour

Missing part of pad

Blisters or redness

Signs of heatstroke

Heavy panting and difficulty breathing

Excessively drooling

The dog appears lethargic, drowsy or uncoordinated

Collapsed or vomiting

If you suspect your dog has the signs of heat stroke you must act quickly.

More advice here for keeping your dog happy and healthy in the hot weather.

Cool cats and hot dogs! RSPCA Cymru advice on keeping animals cool as the weather hots up

Public Health Wales advice for humans:

Stay out of the heat

Try to stay indoors, especially between midday and 3pm

Avoid strenuous outdoor activities such as sport, DIY or gardening. If this is not possible, do it during the cooler parts of the day

Use sunscreens or sun blocks to help prevent sunburn

Cover up with a t-shirt or other loose-fitting clothes

Wear a hat to shade your head and sunglasses to protect your eyes

Cool down

Drink plenty of water, at least eight glasses a day. Avoid alcohol, tea or coffee as they can make you dehydrated

Take a cool bath or shower, or splash your face with cold water to cool down

Keep your environment cool

Turn off non-essential lights and electrical equipment – they generate heat

Keep indoor plants and bowls of water in the house – evaporation helps cool the air

If possible, move into a cooler room, especially for sleeping

Electric fans may provide some relief, but only use if necessary

Remain in the coolest parts of the building as much as possible

Keep rooms shaded and cool by closing blinds and curtains and opening windows

Look out for others

Keep an eye on isolated, elderly, ill or very young people and make sure they are able to keep cool

Ensure that babies, children or elderly people are not ledt alone in stationary cars

Check on elderly or sick neighbours, family or friends every day if possible

Be alert and call a doctor or social services if someone is feeling unwell or further help is needed

If you have a health problem

Keep medicines below 25°C or in the fridge (read the storage instructions on the packaging)

Seek medical advice if you suffer from a chronic health condition/take multiple medications

If you or others feel unwell