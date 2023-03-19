Deeside.com > News

Posted: Sun 19th Mar 2023

“It is essential that unpaid carers are supported to prioritise their own health and well-being alongside caring.”

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

The Deputy Minister for Social Services Julie Morgan has said “It is essential that unpaid carers are supported to prioritise their own health and well-being alongside caring” as the Welsh Government’s publishes its first annual report for the Carers Delivery Plan. ‌​‌‌‌​‌‌‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​ ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The Welsh Government say they are “improving the lives of unpaid carers of all ages through a range of measures”, pointing to a £9million investment in a national Short Breaks Fund over three years, to transform the way unpaid carers access respite and short breaks in Wales, as an example of how. ‌​‌‌‌​‌‌‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​ ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

It is also supporting a second Young Carers’ Festival in August, giving young carers a chance to take a break and to talk to professionals about their caring role. Funding is being provided to Children in Wales to form a new Young Carers Advisory Board. ‌​‌‌‌​‌‌‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​ ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Deputy Minister for Social Services Julie Morgan, said: “Young carers can face a wide range of pressures caring for someone. ‌​‌‌‌​‌‌‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​ ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“It is vital we all make time to speak with them and hear how they balance their education and leisure time with their caring responsibilities. ‌​‌‌‌​‌‌‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​ ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“It is also very important they are informed about their rights and how they can access help and support, including a carers’ needs assessment. ‌​‌‌‌​‌‌‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​ ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“They must be encouraged and supported to do this as a means of prioritising their own wellbeing.” ‌​‌‌‌​‌‌‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​ ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Dr Catrin Edwards, Interim Director at Carers Trust Wales, said: “Young carers and young adult carers in Wales tell us time and again that having someone to talk to about the support they need in school or with their mental health is among the biggest changes that professionals and decision makers can make to support them. ‌​‌‌‌​‌‌‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​ ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“With the backdrop of the cost-of-living crisis and the greater intensity of care provided by young carers and young adult carers – shown in both the Census results and recent Carers Trust research – it has never been so important to make time to listen to, and act for, young carers. ‌​‌‌‌​‌‌‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​ ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“At Carers Trust Wales we’re proud to be working in partnership with Welsh Government to support young carers and young adult carers to share their experiences with the Deputy Minister for Social Services this Young Carers Action Day. We know that when young carers and decision makers work together, we can build the policy and practice changes that young carers really need to support them to thrive.” ‌​‌‌‌​‌‌‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​ ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Deputy Minister for Social Services Julie Morgan added: “We have achieved a great deal in supporting young carers since the launch of our Unpaid Carers Strategy, but we must also look ahead at what more we can do to help improve their lives. ‌​‌‌‌​‌‌‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​ ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“I am confident that by making time to listen to unpaid carers of all ages, we can achieve this.” ‌​‌‌‌​‌‌‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​ ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​


Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com

Latest News

  • UK Government to test new “Emergency Alerts” system next month
  • Age UK: Elderly suffering mental health issues due to rising cost of living
  • North Wales Team Takes on 555-Mile Challenge for Doddie’s Legacy

    • Get notified about
    news from across North Wales

    More...

    UK Government to test new “Emergency Alerts” system next month

    News

    Age UK: Elderly suffering mental health issues due to rising cost of living

    News

    North Wales Team Takes on 555-Mile Challenge for Doddie’s Legacy

    News

    Therapy dogs, lab tours and esteemed speakers in spotlight at Psychology Enrichment Week

    News

    Caffi Isa in Mynydd Isa expands arts programme with spoken word focus

    News

    Lord Barry Jones: Beloved politician awarded highest honour for 52 years of service to Flintshire

    News

    Read 327,693 times in last 30 days

    *Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

    © Deeside.com Est. 2014
    icnn