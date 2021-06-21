Deeside.com > News

Posted: Mon 21st Jun 2021

Inspector dismisses appeal over plans to turn Caergwrle pub into house

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

An appeal against the refusal of plans to turn a village pub in Flintshire into a house has been dismissed.

An application to convert the Bridge Inn in Caergwrle was rejected by Flintshire Council officials because of the risk of flooding from the River Alyn.

The proposals were submitted by owner David Metcalfe after the business closed in 2018 because of a lack of trade.

Mr Metcalfe appealed to the Planning Inspectorate in April in a bid to have the local authority’s decision overturned.

Consultants acting on his behalf argued the flood risk was “to a degree irrelevant” and that residents in the house would receive an alert if a flood was to happen.

However, the inspector appointed to oversee the case concluded it was not a suitable location for development due to its classification as a C2 flood zone.

In her decision notice, Ms PJ Davies said: “Zone C2 is recognised as areas of the flood plain without significant flood defence infrastructure.

“In these locations, the flooding consequences associated with highly vulnerable development, which includes all residential premises, are not considered to be acceptable.

“The appellant considers that the Natural Resources Wales (NRW) flood alert system would give adequate warning, but the advice of NRW is that a planning decision to permit development would be contrary to planning policy advice and should be refused.

“In the absence of an up to date flood risk assessment that is directly related to the scale and nature of the development proposed, I agree.

“I conclude that having regard to national and local planning policy which seeks to steer development away from areas at high risk of flooding, the proposal would be in an unacceptable location for development.”

The consultants representing Mr Metcalfe had tried to argue that the flood risk was largely irrelevant as the first floor of the building had been used as living space for many years.

But Ms Davies said there would be a larger area impacted by the proposals and decided to dimiss the appeal.

Liam Randall – Local Democracy Reporter (more here).



Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com

Get notified about
news from across North Wales


LATEST NEWS...

Deputy Chief Medical Officer hopeful two dose vaccinations will help mitigate increase in Wales Covid

News

Health Minister warns against Covid complacency in Wales over summer

News

NHS 111 service set to launch across North Wales tomorrow

News

The Welsh Ambulance Service celebrating its service men and women past and present for Armed Forces Week

News

Health Minister: “Now more than ever we need to work together to control the spread of this virus”

News

Flintshire Police warning after increase in reports of dodgy TVs being sold out of vehicles in car parks

News

Thefts of catalytic converters in North Wales rise by more than 400% in a year

News

Police officer’s wrist broken and another bitten during ‘domestic incident’ in Shotton – Man due in court

News

Police appeal after cat shot in head in Flintshire

News





Read 393,703 times in last 30 days

*Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn