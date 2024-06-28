Deeside.com > News

Fri 28th Jun 2024

Innovative food waste solution earns Hawarden students top teamwork honour

A Year 9 team from Hawarden High School has been honoured with the Best Teamwork Award at Liverpool University during the celebration of the EDT’s Bronze Industrial Cadet programme.

The team, comprising three students, presented an innovative solution to tackle the school’s food waste problem by designing an anaerobic digester.

The digester, which converts waste food into biogas, can be used in the school’s kitchens, science labs, or burned to produce electricity. The project was developed with the assistance of Shotton Paper Mill, the school’s industrial partner.

In addition to presenting their project, the team created a display stand, with one member crafting a model of the digester out of cake.

Despite being a smaller team, they excelled in collaboration and were recognised for their exceptional teamwork, triumphing over five other teams from across the North West.

The Industrial Cadets Bronze Project helps students develop key skills for learning, life, and work. Completing this project earns students a nationally recognised Bronze-level Industrial Cadet award, enhancing their academic education and future career prospects.

Mr Lewis, Head of Physics at Hawarden High School, praised the team’s dedication and ingenuity, highlighting their significant achievement in promoting sustainable solutions within the school community.

