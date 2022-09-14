Click Now!
Posted: Wed 14th Sep 2022

Important update about Flintshire council services on day of Queen’s funeral

A national bank holiday has been declared on Monday 19 September to mark the state funeral of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

Flintshire council has said that as mark of respect and wherever possible, “most public-facing services will close for the day.”

Councillor Ian Roberts, Leader of the Council said:

“It is with deep sadness that we approach the state funeral of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II on Monday 19 September. The declaration of a national bank holiday allows Council employees, and the people of Flintshire, to join with others across the whole of the UK and the world, in paying their final respects to our much loved, long reigning monarch.”

Schools
All schools across the county will be closed.

Waste and Recycling and Household Recycling Centres
In line with the approach being taken by many other councils, there will be no household waste and recycling collections on Monday 19 September and, all Household Recycling Centres will be closed.

Waste and recycling collections that would usually be made on Monday will now be collected one day early on Sunday 18 September 2022. Residents are advised to place their containers out for collection at the kerbside by 7am on Sunday morning.

Flintshire Connect Centres
All Flintshire Connect Centres will be closed.

Social Services
Social Work and Occupational therapy services will be closed, apart from emergency situations.

Benefit Payments
Benefit payments normally made on a Monday will be paid on Tuesday 20 September instead.

Registration Service
The Registration Service will be closed.

Aura Wales
All leisure centres and libraries will be closed.

All services will return to normal on Tuesday 20 September.  

