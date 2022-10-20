Iceland recalls own brand ‘Ready Cooked Diced Chicken Breast’ because of possible presence of uncooked chicken

Iceland is recalling Iceland Ready Cooked Diced Chicken Breast because some packs may contain uncooked chicken.

The possible presence of raw, uncooked chicken makes this product unsafe to eat.

The recall relates to packs dated Best Before 7 Jun 23.

Iceland has said: “We are taking the precautionary measure of recalling this batch of the above product because some packs may contain raw chicken which may pose a food safety risk. Only the Best Before 17 Jun 23 in this notice is affected.”

“If you have purchased any of the above product, DO NOT eat it.

Iceland has said you can return the product to the store from where it was bought for a full refund.

“For further details, please contact Iceland Customer Care on 0800 328 0800 and select option 2.”

