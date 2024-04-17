Deeside.com > News

Posted: Wed 17th Apr 2024

Hundreds of well-dressed ducks gear up for Chester Duck Race

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

More than 100 well-dressed ducks will descend on Chester’s River Dee this weekend as the annual Chester Duck Race gets under way.

Dozens of local businesses and schools have been getting creative with decorating their sponsored ducks ready to display during the event this Saturday, which will raise vital funds for the Countess of Chester Hospital NHS Foundation Trust’s Retinal Eye Scanner appeal.

Several of the quirkily decorated ducks have already been showcased at a special event last week, held at Hickory’s Smokehouse in Chester, who are the main sponsors of the event.

Members of the public are able to vote for their favourite duck in a Facebook Favourite competition on the Countess Charity’s Facebook page, and the photo with the most likes by Friday 19 April at 12 noon will receive a trophy.

Meanwhile, Saturday’s event promises to be a great family day out, featuring fun activities including Hook a Duck, colouring competitions, face painting and a chance to meet Chester the Cat from Chester’s Dee Radio.

The ducks will be on display to view between 12-2.30pm, and the race starts at 3pm.

Nicola Stubbs, Corporate and Events Fundraiser at The Countess of Chester Hospital NHS Foundation Trust, said: “We are so excited for this year’s Duck Race. We have already seen some fantastically decorated ducks and can’t wait to see them all in the race on Saturday.

“It’s going to be a fabulous day out for all the family, an event not to be missed – and all for a brilliant cause,” she added.

For more information about the Chester Duck Race please contact Nicola on n.stubbs@nhs.net or call 01244364341.

Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com
Latest News

  • Shotton Mill: Concrete firm faces no further action following Deeside immigration raid
  • Former First Minister Mark Drakeford honoured as one of the “Covid heroes”
  • Flint: Careers and apprenticeships fair proves beneficial for students

    • Get notified about
    news from across North Wales

    More...

    Shotton Mill: Concrete firm faces no further action following Deeside immigration raid

    News

    Former First Minister Mark Drakeford honoured as one of the “Covid heroes”

    News

    Flint: Careers and apprenticeships fair proves beneficial for students

    News

    Flintshire: Two motorbikes stolen in separate incidents

    News

    Wife’s dying wish inspires Flintshire man to waddle 26 miles as a penguin to raise awareness of sarcoma

    News

    Voter registration closes today for next months Police and Crime Commissioner elections

    News

    Deeside locker maker helps greenkeepers stay on course for Open Championship

    News

    Fresh bid to turn a chapel in Buckley into eight new homes

    News

    Deeside based Iceland launches first ever supermarket customer election manifesto

    News

    Read 327,693 times in last 30 days

    *Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

    © Deeside.com Est. 2014
    icnn