Hundreds of well-dressed ducks gear up for Chester Duck Race

More than 100 well-dressed ducks will descend on Chester’s River Dee this weekend as the annual Chester Duck Race gets under way.

Dozens of local businesses and schools have been getting creative with decorating their sponsored ducks ready to display during the event this Saturday, which will raise vital funds for the Countess of Chester Hospital NHS Foundation Trust’s Retinal Eye Scanner appeal.

Several of the quirkily decorated ducks have already been showcased at a special event last week, held at Hickory’s Smokehouse in Chester, who are the main sponsors of the event.

Members of the public are able to vote for their favourite duck in a Facebook Favourite competition on the Countess Charity’s Facebook page, and the photo with the most likes by Friday 19 April at 12 noon will receive a trophy.

Meanwhile, Saturday’s event promises to be a great family day out, featuring fun activities including Hook a Duck, colouring competitions, face painting and a chance to meet Chester the Cat from Chester’s Dee Radio.

The ducks will be on display to view between 12-2.30pm, and the race starts at 3pm.

Nicola Stubbs, Corporate and Events Fundraiser at The Countess of Chester Hospital NHS Foundation Trust, said: “We are so excited for this year’s Duck Race. We have already seen some fantastically decorated ducks and can’t wait to see them all in the race on Saturday.

“It’s going to be a fabulous day out for all the family, an event not to be missed – and all for a brilliant cause,” she added.

For more information about the Chester Duck Race please contact Nicola on n.stubbs@nhs.net or call 01244364341.