Hundreds of cavity boards worth over £6,000 stolen from Ewloe construction site

Business owners are being urged to take extra care to keep their premises’ safe following a number of high value thefts in Flintshire.

Construction sites and builders yards are being targeted by ‘opportunist thieves.’

Hundreds of cavity boards worth over £6,000 were stolen from an Ewloe construction site, police from South Flintshire has said.

Officers have issued a warning on the South Flintshire Neighbourhood Police Team Facebook page, it states:

“There has been a series of high value thefts from construction sites and builders’ yards in the Flintshire South area in recent weeks.”

“Yesterday, we received a report that hundreds of cavity boards had been stolen from a construction site in Ewloe, worth more than £6,000.”

“As a result, business owners are being urged to ensure they take extra care to keep their premises’ safe from opportunist thieves.”

“For more advice and information on business crime prevention, visit our website here https://orlo.uk/mVD4H”

“Businesses are also advised to sign up to our free messaging service – North Wales Community Alert.”

“By signing up, you will also receive alerts about crime in your area, witness appeals, general policing activities and any scams you should be aware of.”

“You can register now by visiting https://orlo.uk/8nuTI ”