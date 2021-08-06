Deeside.com > News

Posted: Fri 6th Aug 2021

Hundreds of cavity boards worth over £6,000 stolen from Ewloe construction site

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Business owners are being urged to take extra care to keep their premises’ safe following a number of high value thefts in Flintshire.

Construction sites and builders yards are being targeted by ‘opportunist thieves.’

Hundreds of cavity boards worth over £6,000 were stolen from an Ewloe construction site, police from South Flintshire has said.

Officers have issued a warning on the South Flintshire Neighbourhood Police Team Facebook page, it states:

“There has been a series of high value thefts from construction sites and builders’ yards in the Flintshire South area in recent weeks.”

“Yesterday, we received a report that hundreds of cavity boards had been stolen from a construction site in Ewloe, worth more than £6,000.”

“As a result, business owners are being urged to ensure they take extra care to keep their premises’ safe from opportunist thieves.”

“For more advice and information on business crime prevention, visit our website here 👉🏼 https://orlo.uk/mVD4H”

“Businesses are also advised to sign up to our free messaging service – North Wales Community Alert.”

“By signing up, you will also receive alerts about crime in your area, witness appeals, general policing activities and any scams you should be aware of.”

“You can register now by visiting 👉🏻 https://orlo.uk/8nuTI



Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com
Join our no-spam low volume email list:
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Get notified about
news from across North Wales


LATEST NEWS...

Man jailed after brutal and unprovoked attack on train between Chester and Holyhead

News

Police dogs in region equipped with bullet and stab proof body armour to keep them safe while on duty

News

Police appeal for witnesses to a collision which injured a driver on A548 in Flintshire last night

News

Frustration raised over delays to grass cutting in Flintshire due to Covid

News

RSPCA is urging dog owners to make plans for their pets as Wales takes big leap towards normality on Saturday

News

Mark Drakeford: “We are on the final lap of emerging from the pandemic”

News

Energy bills set to rise by £139 – Drakeford makes ‘direct appeal’ to Chancellor not to take away £20 Universal Credit uplift

News

Soldiers march to promotion after completing maths and English qualifications at North Wales college

News

Wales won’t use vaccine bribes and threats to boost uptake among young people

News





Read 378,187 times in last 30 days

*Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn