Huge police operation targeting cross-border criminals takes place in Deeside
A huge police operation aimed at cracking down on cross-border criminal activities has been taking place across Flintshire, Wrexham and parts of Cheshire today, Wednesday, March 8.
Operation Crossbow is a cross-border day of action between North Wales Police, Cheshire Constabulary and the British Transport Police, targeting those who are involved in serious and organised crime.
Big police operation in @shitchester this morning. 80 police vehicles leaving Chester on Sealand Road this morning.
— James Kirby (@kirbydesign) March 8, 2023
A number of Deeside residents have been in contact with Deeside.com asking about the large police presence in the area.
Meena said she saw a convoy of 20 police cars and vans being driven through Connah’s Quay.
Helen said there were “so many police gathered on the Deeside Industrial A548 around 9am this morning.”
“They appeared to have a drone overhead, they went in a convoy which include the speed camera van, undercover cars, scrambler bikes and motorbikes.”
@DeesideDotCom any idea why at least 20 police cars and vans, and 2 police motorcycles passed through CQ in convoy this morning? 🚔🚓🚔🚓
— Menna Withington (@CymraesMenna) March 8, 2023
While police across both force areas targeted road and rail networks running between Cheshire, Flintshire and Wrexham, North West Police Marine Unit carried out boat patrols on the River Dee.
Supporting our colleagues today with boat patrols on the River Dee 👌🏻 #OpCrossbow #InternationalWomensDay @cheshirepolice @ChNWPoliceDogs @BTPCheshire @CheshireRCU pic.twitter.com/hI4PYlmsDr
— North West Police Underwater Search & Marine Unit (@NWPoliceDivers) March 8, 2023
More details about the operation will be released during the course of today and Thursday.
