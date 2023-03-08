Deeside.com > News

Posted: Wed 8th Mar 2023

Huge police operation targeting cross-border criminals takes place in Deeside

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

A huge police operation aimed at cracking down on cross-border criminal activities has been taking place across Flintshire, Wrexham and parts of Cheshire today, Wednesday, March 8. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Operation Crossbow is a cross-border day of action between North Wales Police, Cheshire Constabulary and the British Transport Police, targeting those who are involved in serious and organised crime. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​


A number of Deeside residents have been in contact with Deeside.com asking about the large police presence in the area.
Meena said she saw a convoy of 20 police cars and vans being driven through Connah’s Quay. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Helen said there were “so many police gathered on the Deeside Industrial A548 around 9am this morning.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“They appeared to have a drone overhead,  they went in a convoy which include the speed camera van, undercover cars, scrambler bikes and motorbikes.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​


While police across both force areas targeted road and rail networks running between Cheshire, Flintshire and Wrexham, North West Police Marine Unit carried out boat patrols on the River Dee. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​


More details about the operation will be released during the course of today and Thursday. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​


Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com

Latest News

  • Replacement steps on to Chester’s historic city walls – made from recycled plastic bottles – have opened
  • Deeside based Iceland redistributes over 3.5 million meals to local communities
  • Chiquito and Frankie & Benny’s owner to close 35 loss-making restaurants

    • Get notified about
    news from across North Wales

    More...

    Replacement steps on to Chester’s historic city walls – made from recycled plastic bottles – have opened

    News

    Deeside based Iceland redistributes over 3.5 million meals to local communities

    News

    Chiquito and Frankie & Benny’s owner to close 35 loss-making restaurants

    News

    Chester Zoo’s Nature Recovery Corridor project shows incredible success in reviving local environment

    News

    International Women’s Day: The women overcoming barriers in male-dominated sectors now supporting others to succeed

    News

    Aldi is offering Greggs fans a voucher to purchase up to 30 hot cross buns in stores

    News

    Read 327,693 times in last 30 days

    *Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

    © Deeside.com Est. 2014
    icnn