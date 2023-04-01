How to Organise Your First Walk Around Britain With Your Classmates

Walking trips are a popular type of activity that helps people spend time with fun. When having a short walk with mates, people have plenty of time to talk to each other and discover something interesting. Moreover, they can sightsee interesting objects and make a lot of captivating snaps. Therefore, if you're a first-year student who wants to make new friends and establish new connections, consider organizing your first walk around Britain with your classmates. Read the post below to not fail your first walk tour with classmates.

Pick The Best Time

Indeed, some regions are perfect for having walking tours almost all the time. However, Great Britain doesn't have an ideal climate. Therefore, it's required to pick the best time to make a trip. Winter or fall isn't the best season because the weather can be rainy or frosty. All participants will likely want to end a walk as soon as possible in such a case.

Summer months are the best ones to have a walking trip. If you have a walk from June to September, it won't be affected by poor weather. Sunny and warm days will offer plenty of time to explore secret trails and spend time having fun. Moreover, warm days allow you to stop near a lake and have some water activities.

Also, it's vital to consider the day for a walking trip.

Consider Locations

Great Britain has a lot of great locations to visit. Therefore, the list of places to sightsee can be extremely large. If you want to have a great trip, you need to pay close attention to the location.

Firstly, it should be accessible so that people who live in different locations won't struggle to reach it. Secondly, it should be located in a remote area. If you consider having a sightseeing trip in a city center, most participants will likely be distracted by other people, coffee shops, etc. Consequently, you won't be able to gather with your classmates to have fun and find your chemistry as a group.

Also, a trail should not imply a lot of obstacles because your classmates may have different physical conditions. A perfect length of a trail should be from 3 to 5 miles. It should help your classmates get distracted from digital devices. Therefore, exploring nature and wildlife far from urbanized territories is recommended.

Gather a Group

Sometimes, it's extremely hard to gather a large group of people because students frequently have different plans. It's recommended to stick to simple rules to succeed with your walking trip.

Many undergraduates don't spend a lot of time to prepare for college in the morning. Consequently, they can wake up early and get ready fast. It would be better to schedule any event in the morning. In order not to waste a lot of time, you need to reach every participant personally to discuss all the details. Group chats don't work well in such a case. Also, reach all students before starting a trip to remind them and clarify any points.

Feel free to tailor any walking trip according to your classmates' interests. Since all people have different interests, you can find topics that engage all participants.

Prepare Essentials and Consider Afterwards

There is no need to get camping gear because walking trips last several hours. Nevertheless, it's required to bring essentials to your walking tour. Remind all participants to get a backpack and fill it with bottled water and snacks. It will help you avoid most problems that you may face when exploring a particular trail. Also, you need to take toiletries, wet wipes, and add a first aid kit into your backpack. Don't forget to bring raincoats because the weather can change unpredictably.

It's obligatory not to forget about the aftermath of your walking trip. Find people who are good at photography and ask them to make many snaps and shoot videos after your trips. When your walking trip is over, you will need to upload all the photos on a drive and share them with your mates. Also, you can create collages and short videos about your trip to post them on social media.

