How Design-to-Source Tools Enhance Cross-Functional Team Collaboration

Design-to-Source is a specialized software solution transforming electronics manufacturing by seamlessly integrating real-time sourcing intelligence into the design process, fostering unparalleled cross-functional collaboration and simplifying the process of creating a product.

This article discusses the value of electronics manufacturing collaboration in teams, what is meant by design-to-source tools, and how design-to-source aids collaboration and enhances efficiency between departments.

The Importance of Cross-Functional Collaboration in Electronics Manufacturing

The electronics industry has different departments, and each of them has its own goals, operations, and tools that require electronics manufacturing software. Engineers are preoccupied with designing the product and performance, procurement teams with purchasing the parts that work and do not cost too much, and supply chain managers with logistics and dealing with suppliers. Although these teams have different roles, they are interdependent.

Combining them improperly may cause major setbacks: a drop in production exceeding budgets, and an object recall. Thus, it is necessary to establish proper cross-functional collaboration to provide high-quality and timely products within budget.

What Are Design-to-Source Tools?

Luminovo’s integrated platform is a niche software offering that introduces real-time sourcing expertise directly to the design process. The tools provided by Luminovo are industry-specific in the electronics industry and blend product design data with supply chain and sourcing data, in contrast to general-purpose platforms.

Historically, engineers support CAD/ECAD tools, and procurement personnel use spreadsheets or enterprise resource planning systems, consequently generating siloed processes. Luminovo crosses the chasm by incorporating sourcing intelligence into the design process, which allows a common ground upon which concurrent decisions can be made and collaborations achieved.

The following are some of the main characteristics of the design-to-source tools:

Central component library of current supplier and compliance information

BOM checks, risk analysis (lifecycle, jurisdiction, and geopolitical risk) are done automatically

Vendor exposure analysis tools and geopolitical exposure analysis tools

Dashboards that provide optimised team messaging and sharing of information

Incorporating these capabilities into the actual engineering and sourcing processes, Luminovo design-to-source tools enable teams to make better sourcing decisions at an earlier stage of the development cycle.

How Design-to-Source Tools Enhance Collaboration

Designing to source business platforms in electronics manufacturing essentially changes the method of team communication and decision-making. On average, an employee spends 85% of their work week on emails, meetings, and phone calls. This is how they help to increase effective collaboration:

1. Real-Time Visibility

Design-to-source tools block out blind spots by making all the component data current and available to all teams. Manufacturers are no longer left guessing as to whether a part is available or even affordable, prompting them to view this situation in real time, and in many cases, they never need to leave their design tools.

2. Streamlined Communication

The electronics manufacturing chain of endless emails does not need to communicate through a chain of endless emails and hand-offs, but rather communicate inside a shared platform. The comments, updates, and change requests are clustered, and every individual is operating on the same information.

3. Reduced Rework

The result is a lowered probability that a design will have to be reworked in the future and may fail to meet requirements because of component concerns; early exposure to sourcing difficulties minimizes this possibility. This eliminates rework that is expensive and time-consuming and makes it faster to produce.

4. Improved Accountability

Design-to-source applications have audit trail features and version control features, which keep track of who made which decision and when. Such clarity will increase accountability and will allow teams to learn from previous projects.

5. Data-Driven Decision-Making

Given the availability of analytics of cost trends, component risk, and supplier performance, teams are able to make better tradeoffs between performance, price, and supply risk.

Key Benefits of Using Design-to-Source Solutions

Several measurable results could be expected in electronics manufacturing with design-to-source tools:

Faster Time-to-Market

This ensures that products reach the production stage sooner, since in this case, sourcing problems are resolved at the design stage. It is essential in cases where speed offers a competitive advantage in the industry.

Lower Costs

Advance information on parts cost and availability enables engineers to make part selections that are cost-effective right at the beginning, eliminating last-minute one-off replacement parts that are costly.

Risk Mitigation

The tools that identify the components with a short life cycle, limited supply, or subject to geopolitical risk ensure that teams do not face interruptions in the chain of supplies. This aggressive risk management has become more significant when operating in a wild, fluctuating world market.

Enhanced Innovation

The possibility of seeing sourcing constraints visible at the time of design enables engineers to be innovative with practical limits. They will be able to experiment with different materials or methods of design without having to lose a product that is unbuildable.

Increased Inter-team Connection

Most importantly, perhaps, design-to-source tools, such as Luminovo, establish a culture of alignment. When teams work on a common source of truth, they are more likely to collaborate towards a shared goal and attain operational excellence.

Conclusion

The key in electronics manufacturing is how the engineering, procurement, and supply chain teams within an organization can collaborate; unfortunately, in some cases, these different teams are quite fragmented. The answer to this is to have design-to-source tools remove the challenge altogether since the solution integrates sourcing intelligence into the design phase and provides a common platform to unite teams in the same environment, and also makes better decisions at the initial stage.

Unlike the alternative, where cross-functional teams work together, there are greater results with Luminovo that ensure more effective, efficient, and quicker work.

Latest News