Deeside.com > News

Posted: Fri 1st Apr 2022

‘Hostage held at gunpoint in supermarket’ 999 call prompts April Fool warning

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

A warning has been issued after an April Fool’s prank where someone claimed they were being held hostage at gunpoint in a supermarket led to police being called.

North Wales Police said they received a 999 call this morning from someone who’d had a text from their friend to say she and others were being held against their will.

Officers reminded the caller of the date and the message turned out to be a practical joke.

However, police said people should be more careful before playing pranks on friends.

The police force said: “We received a 999 call about an hour ago by someone who’d had a text from their friend to say she and others were being held hostage at gunpoint in a supermarket.

“We reminded the caller what day it was so they were asked to stay on the line and check with their friend…the reply said it was indeed an April Fool’s joke.

“Probably not the best prank to play on your friend given the seriousness of the scenario (the caller was extremely embarrassed even though they’d called in good faith).

“We’ve not had a sense of humour bypass but maybe stick to the less serious jokes next year eh?”



Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com
Join our no-spam low volume email list:
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Get notified about
news from across North Wales


LATEST NEWS...

Reports of congestion around A550 Welsh Road following a collision

News

Female pedestrian killed following collision with car on A494 in Mold this morning

News

Talented young Holywell swimmer sets sights on Olympics

News

Jack Sargeant: “NHS charges for parking and prescriptions only apply in England, not Wales”

News

John Summers Clock Tower ‘Guardians’ call on community to cultivate ideas for 13-acre garden contest

News

Police warning over fake Cadbury ‘Easter Chocolate Basket’ WhatsApp message

News

Police close A494 near Mold following a collision – diversion in place

News

Buses for barriers on A494 was of course an April Fools’

News

National Living Wage rise for around 2.5 million UK workers

News





Read 386,138 times in last 30 days

*Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn