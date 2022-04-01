‘Hostage held at gunpoint in supermarket’ 999 call prompts April Fool warning

A warning has been issued after an April Fool’s prank where someone claimed they were being held hostage at gunpoint in a supermarket led to police being called.

North Wales Police said they received a 999 call this morning from someone who’d had a text from their friend to say she and others were being held against their will.

Officers reminded the caller of the date and the message turned out to be a practical joke.

However, police said people should be more careful before playing pranks on friends.

The police force said: “We received a 999 call about an hour ago by someone who’d had a text from their friend to say she and others were being held hostage at gunpoint in a supermarket.

“We reminded the caller what day it was so they were asked to stay on the line and check with their friend…the reply said it was indeed an April Fool’s joke.

“Probably not the best prank to play on your friend given the seriousness of the scenario (the caller was extremely embarrassed even though they’d called in good faith).

“We’ve not had a sense of humour bypass but maybe stick to the less serious jokes next year eh?”