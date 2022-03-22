Hospitals in North Wales ‘under increasing pressure’ as Covid cases rise

Hospitals in north Wales are said to be under increasing pressure as cases of Covid-19 have risen.

Wales as a whole has recently seen a marked increase in cases in all areas and in all age groups, driven by the emergence of the BA.2 subtype of the Omicron variant of coronavirus.

Health Minister Eluned Morgan said at a press conference held today that there are signs the latest form of the virus is more transmissible than the original Omicron variant.

The current rolling seven-day number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in north Wales stands at 453.8 per 100,000 of the population.

Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board has also this afternoon provided an overview of the situation in the region’s healthcare settings, where there are currently more than 200 Covid-19 positive patients.

Gill Harris, the health board’s executive director of nursing and midwifery, said: “We are seeing a marked increase in cases of Covid-19 across North Wales and this is resulting in more patients with the virus in our hospitals.

“As our hospitals come under increasing pressure, keeping staff and patients safe from infection becomes much more challenging.

“We currently have over 200 Covid-19 positive patients across our three acute hospitals and within our community hospitals.

“This creates additional challenges for us both in terms of patients admitted with the virus, staff sickness and the potential for transmission within our hospitals.

“Thankfully, the majority of our patients with the virus are not becoming seriously ill and this is due to the high rate of vaccination within our population.

“However, the door is always open for those who have yet to come forward for their first, second or booster dose.

“Those eligible can attend any of our drop in clinics, where they will receive a warm welcome from our staff who will take the time to discuss any concerns you have.

“At this time, please think long and hard about whether a trip to one of our hospitals is absolutely necessary.

“Visiting on our wards remains restricted except for some limited circumstances, as detailed on our website.

“Supporting vulnerable family or friends, or accessing healthcare services, remain the only reasons anyone other than staff should be accessing the site.

“Routine services are continuing and patients should continue to attend appointments unless they are told otherwise.”

The health board has issued the following advice on how people can help: