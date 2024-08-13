Hospice of the Good Shepherd: Chester’s Pantomime Horse Race raises over £40,000

The return of the Pantomime Horse Race at Chester Racecourse has resulted in a significant boost for the Hospice of the Good Shepherd, raising more than £40,000 in much-needed funds.

The event, which took place earlier this month during the Liverpool John Lennon Airport Family Fun Day, featured 21 costumed characters, each competing in a light-hearted race down the final furlong of Chester’s historic track.

The imaginative lineup included Olympic-themed competitors such as Moosain Bolt and Mule Runnings, alongside a diverse cast of animals—from polar bears and zebras to unicorns and reindeer.

Despite the whimsical nature of the event, the competition was fierce, with Humphrey the camel, representing Manchester-based business Net Hub, ultimately claiming the title after staying intact while others faltered.

This year’s event marked a substantial increase in fundraising compared to the £12,000 raised in 2023, highlighting the growing support from local businesses and the community. The funds will be crucial in allowing the Hospice of the Good Shepherd to continue providing end-of-life care and support to individuals and families in the area.

Caroline Siddall, Director of Income Generation at the Hospice of the Good Shepherd, expressed her gratitude, stating, “We would like to thank Chester Racecourse for once again hosting our incredible Pantomime Horse Race for a second year and for all their help and support with this event. We are so proud of everyone who entered the race this year and who helped the Hospice raise a truly stunning amount of funds to support our community.”

Louise Stewart, Chief Executive Officer at Chester Race Company, also emphasized the importance of the event, saying, “I am delighted that the partnership between Chester Racecourse, the Hospice, and local businesses has raised more than £40,000. The Pantomime Horse Race is a great spectacle in itself, but we cannot forget its serious purpose—to raise funds for the Hospice, ensuring it can continue to provide vital services for individuals and families in our local community.”

In addition to the Pantomime Horse Race, Chester Race Company is involved in several initiatives that generate around £300,000 annually for charities and the local community, reinforcing its commitment to giving back.