Deeside.com > News

Posted: Tue 13th Aug 2024

Hospice of the Good Shepherd: Chester’s Pantomime Horse Race raises over £40,000

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

The return of the Pantomime Horse Race at Chester Racecourse has resulted in a significant boost for the Hospice of the Good Shepherd, raising more than £40,000 in much-needed funds.

The event, which took place earlier this month during the Liverpool John Lennon Airport Family Fun Day, featured 21 costumed characters, each competing in a light-hearted race down the final furlong of Chester’s historic track.

The imaginative lineup included Olympic-themed competitors such as Moosain Bolt and Mule Runnings, alongside a diverse cast of animals—from polar bears and zebras to unicorns and reindeer.

Despite the whimsical nature of the event, the competition was fierce, with Humphrey the camel, representing Manchester-based business Net Hub, ultimately claiming the title after staying intact while others faltered.

This year’s event marked a substantial increase in fundraising compared to the £12,000 raised in 2023, highlighting the growing support from local businesses and the community. The funds will be crucial in allowing the Hospice of the Good Shepherd to continue providing end-of-life care and support to individuals and families in the area.

Caroline Siddall, Director of Income Generation at the Hospice of the Good Shepherd, expressed her gratitude, stating, “We would like to thank Chester Racecourse for once again hosting our incredible Pantomime Horse Race for a second year and for all their help and support with this event. We are so proud of everyone who entered the race this year and who helped the Hospice raise a truly stunning amount of funds to support our community.”

Louise Stewart, Chief Executive Officer at Chester Race Company, also emphasized the importance of the event, saying, “I am delighted that the partnership between Chester Racecourse, the Hospice, and local businesses has raised more than £40,000. The Pantomime Horse Race is a great spectacle in itself, but we cannot forget its serious purpose—to raise funds for the Hospice, ensuring it can continue to provide vital services for individuals and families in our local community.”

In addition to the Pantomime Horse Race, Chester Race Company is involved in several initiatives that generate around £300,000 annually for charities and the local community, reinforcing its commitment to giving back.

Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: [email protected]
Latest News

  • Mold’s former Mayor raises £8,000 for charities during term in office
  • Silver Service: Broughton Shopping Park pays tribute to long-serving colleagues in anniversary year
  • Queensferry: Police investigate Ty Calon pond vandalism

    • Get notified about
    news from across North Wales

    More...

    Mold’s former Mayor raises £8,000 for charities during term in office

    News

    Silver Service: Broughton Shopping Park pays tribute to long-serving colleagues in anniversary year

    News

    Queensferry: Police investigate Ty Calon pond vandalism

    News

    Flintshire: “We’re sick of it” police clamp down on off-road bike nuisance

    News

    Ex-apprentice Jack Sargeant’s new ministerial position sees him lead on Welsh apprenticeships

    News

    Campaign to combat digital deficit in rural North Wales could save lives

    News

    NSPCC’s Childline offers support for exam results stress

    News

    Path widening work to start on Wirral Way later this month

    News

    First online public surgery by North Wales PCC announced

    News

    Read 327,693 times in last 30 days

    *Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

    © Deeside.com Est. 2014
    icnn