Deeside.com > News

Posted: Thu 21st Apr 2022

Updated: Thu 21st Apr

Homes for Ukraine has seen 1,500 visas granted in Wales so far

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Around 1,500 visas for Ukrainian refugees have been issued under the Homes for Ukraine scheme in Wales.

The new data published by the UK government show that 37 visas have been issued to those from Ukraine who are being accommodated in Flintshire.

Just over 1,100 people from Ukraine have been sponsored by individuals in Wales and 390 are sponsored by the Welsh Government as a super sponsor.

The number of people who have applied to come to Wales via the Homes for Ukraine route – and via the super-sponsor route – is increasing, the Welsh government has said.

In a written statement to Senedd Members, Jane Hutt, Minister for Social Justice said:

“I have raised the time it takes for visas to be issued and the complexity of the current system which people from Ukraine must navigate before they can come to the UK, at my regular meetings with the Minister for Refugees Lord Harrington.”

“He has told me he expects the UK Government to expedite visa processing times to 48 hours.” The Minister said.

People from Ukraine are being accommodated in welcome centres around Wales where they are receiving wraparound support.

They are also being welcomed into homes across Wales by people acting as sponsors and by family members.

She said: There is a warm welcome in Wales for people from Ukraine and, as a Nation of Sanctuary, we will do everything we can to support everyone who comes to Wales.

  • A free helpline for sponsors is available between 8am and 8pm on 0808 175 1508.
  • Ukrainian nationals and their families who need help and advice can call 0808 164 8810, if they are in the UK or +44 808 164 8810 if they are outside the UK.

 



Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com
Join our no-spam low volume email list:
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Get notified about
news from across North Wales


LATEST NEWS...

Airbus dispute ends as union secures improved pay offer

News

Cheshire Oaks designer outlet sold part of a £600m deal

News

Soughton Hall gains approval to keep wedding marquee for another three years

News

£150 cost-of-living payment – Don’t be fooled by scammers calling for bank details

News

“Lowest performance on record” against four hour target for emergency departments in Wales

News

North Wales Police needs to ‘further improve’ custody services to ensure safety of detainees

News

RNLI in Wales issues Mayday call as new figures reveal an increase in rescues and lives saved

News

Meet the latest four-legged police recruit aiming to make it as canine crime fighter

News

NSPCC reveals scale of abuse and neglect faced by children in Wales

News





Read 384,139 times in last 30 days

*Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn