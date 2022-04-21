Homes for Ukraine has seen 1,500 visas granted in Wales so far

Around 1,500 visas for Ukrainian refugees have been issued under the Homes for Ukraine scheme in Wales.

The new data published by the UK government show that 37 visas have been issued to those from Ukraine who are being accommodated in Flintshire.

Just over 1,100 people from Ukraine have been sponsored by individuals in Wales and 390 are sponsored by the Welsh Government as a super sponsor.

The number of people who have applied to come to Wales via the Homes for Ukraine route – and via the super-sponsor route – is increasing, the Welsh government has said.

In a written statement to Senedd Members, Jane Hutt, Minister for Social Justice said:

“I have raised the time it takes for visas to be issued and the complexity of the current system which people from Ukraine must navigate before they can come to the UK, at my regular meetings with the Minister for Refugees Lord Harrington.”

“He has told me he expects the UK Government to expedite visa processing times to 48 hours.” The Minister said.

People from Ukraine are being accommodated in welcome centres around Wales where they are receiving wraparound support.

They are also being welcomed into homes across Wales by people acting as sponsors and by family members.

She said: There is a warm welcome in Wales for people from Ukraine and, as a Nation of Sanctuary, we will do everything we can to support everyone who comes to Wales.