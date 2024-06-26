Home-Start Flintshire: Investing in Volunteers Award renewed for local charity

Home-Start Flintshire, a charity dedicated to providing essential support to families in the county, has proudly announced the renewal of its Investing in Volunteers (IiV) Award.

The achievement, celebrated during Volunteers’ Week, underlines the organisation’s unwavering commitment to its volunteers, who play a crucial role in its mission.

Sharon Windsor, scheme manager at Home-Start Flintshire, expressed her delight at the recognition: “We are so pleased to have been recognised for our commitment to supporting volunteers. Our volunteers are integral to the service and its valuable work in the community.”

The charity supports Flintshire families with various parenting challenges through a diverse range of volunteer roles.

Last year alone, the dedication of Home-Start Flintshire’s volunteers helped over 200 families.

Volunteering with the organisation not only provides vital assistance to the community but also offers personal benefits such as skill development, increased confidence, and improved wellbeing.

The Investing in Volunteers Award is the UK quality standard for all organisations involving volunteers.

It aims to enhance the quality of the volunteering experience and signifies that an organisation values the significant contributions made by its volunteers.

Home-Start Flintshire was assessed against six quality areas and excelled in all aspects, showcasing its robust volunteer management policies and procedures.

The Chair of the UK Volunteering Forum (UKVF), the awarding body, praised the charity’s achievement: “UKVF is delighted to announce Home-Start Flintshire’s successful achievement of this Award. They have demonstrated a real commitment to volunteering and proven that their volunteer management policies and procedures meet nationally recognised standards.”

The six quality areas assessed for the IiV Award include Vision for Volunteering, Planning for Volunteers, Volunteer Inclusion, Recruiting and Welcoming Volunteers, Supporting Volunteers, and Valuing and Developing Volunteers. These standards are designed to be rigorous yet straightforward to implement, ensuring effective volunteer management without generating excessive paperwork.