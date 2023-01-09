Holywell students plant over 200 trees on coastal path area near to their school

As part of an ongoing woodland project to transform an area of land on the Wales Coast Path that backs onto Ysgol Treffynnon, a group of young students from the school planted over 200 trees in just one day.

Following a Student Voice assembly asking for volunteers to take part, 11 students from year 7 and 8 put themselves forward to help with the project, which is being run by Greenfield Valley Heritage Park and Holywell Town Council.

Matthew Warwick, science teacher, and Barbara Butterly, teaching assistant, accompanied the team of students, comprising: James Bownass, Jack Kimpton, Amy Jones, Adelin Zlatea, Lucas Popa, Holly Rigg, Lucas Roberts, Sophia O'Neil, Amy Birch, Oscar Roberts, and Madi Thomas.

Mr Warwick said: "This is a fantastic project and it's great for our students to have the opportunity to be involved."





‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​

"They have worked so hard to plant more than 200 trees in a single day, which is an amazing achievement."

"I am so proud of our students for caring about their local area and helping to make a real difference to the environment."

Mrs Butterly added: "The students did us all proud. They were enthusiastic and thoroughly enjoyed the whole process."

Since the project began in 2021, students from the school have been involved with various activities after initially helping to rake and clear grass in preparation for planting with wildflower seed.

‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Rebekah Rae, ALN teacher and student voice lead, has been coordinating the school's participation in the project.

She said: "We are delighted to have the opportunity for our students to be involved with this environmental project, which will run until March."

"Students from the school council have been excited to help and have worked really hard."

"Our DT department have also played a part by making bat boxes, bird boxes and bug hotels to place around the school and surrounding areas."





‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​

"At some point, we are hoping to create information boards as well, explaining about the wildflower meadow and the impact it can have on the ecological development of the area."

"It has been fantastic to see the students' enthusiasm and ideas throughout the project, and they were buzzing after planting the trees and can't wait to see them grow!"

"I am very proud to have been working alongside them and it's great to see how the various plans have come to life."

"I would also like to thank Martin Fearnley from Holywell Town Council for giving us this amazing opportunity."

The next planned activity for the students will be planting more wildflower seeds in the coming months.

