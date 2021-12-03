High wind will see train speeds reduced between Shotton and North Wales coast on Saturday
High wind speeds will see train speeds reduced between Shotton and North Wales coast on Saturday, Network Rail has said.
A 40mph speed restriction will be in place between Llandudno Junction and Shotton from 6am to 3pm.
Saturday’s weather will be nowhere near the same as last weekend when Storm Arwen battered North Wales.
But lines could be affected by debris or fallen branches loosened during last weekend’s gale-force winds.
⚠️Travel Update⚠️
💨 High windspeeds tomorrow on North Wales coast
🛑 40mph speed restriction in place Llandudno Junction – Shotton – 6am to 3pm
👷♀️Sorry if this affects your journey
🛤 We want to keep you safe from trees and debris on the line
ℹ️ More info 👇 pic.twitter.com/ufpzaMVbw9
— Wales & Borders (@NetworkRailWAL) December 3, 2021
Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com