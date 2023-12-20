High wind warning: Storm Pia to force closure of Flintshire Bridge on Thursday morning
Flintshire residents are bracing for significant weather disruption as the Met Office issues a yellow warning for strong winds due to Storm Pia.
The Flintshire Bridge (A548) is scheduled for closure from 4 am tomorrow (Thursday, December 21), with an expected reopening at 12 pm.
The decision to close the bridge comes as a precautionary measure against the predicted severe winds, which could pose safety risks.
The Met Office’s updated warning is effective from Wednesday night through to 9 pm Thursday, covering a large swathe of the country, including Flintshire.
Wind speeds are expected to gust widely between 45-55 mph, with stronger gusts of 65-70 mph over and to the east of high ground, primarily in the northern regions.
The strongest winds, potentially reaching 70-80 mph, are likely to affect the far north and northeast of Scotland, including the Northern Isles during the morning.
The strong winds could lead to travel disruptions, affecting bus, train, road, air, and ferry transport.
The Met Office has warned that high-sided vehicles may face delays on exposed routes and bridges. Additionally, short-term power losses and other service disruptions are also expected.
Coastal routes, seafronts, and communities should be wary of large waves and spray, which could pose additional hazards.
The public is advised to exercise caution and prepare for these conditions.
A spokesperson for the Met Office stated, “Overnight Wednesday into Thursday, strong west to northwesterly winds are likely to develop across a large swathe of the country. However, the strongest winds are likely to be across the far north and northeast of Scotland, including the Northern Isles during the morning.”
The spokesperson further added, “Winds will slowly moderate from the west Thursday evening.”
Travellers in the affected areas are encouraged to check road conditions and public transport timetables and consider amending their travel plans accordingly.
The Met Office emphasizes the importance of staying informed and taking necessary precautions during this period of adverse weather.
