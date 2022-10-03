High School eco enthusiasts transform disused area into a productive garden and wildlife haven

A high school’s growing eco club is getting closer to achieving an award thanks to a number of innovative projects the students have been working on.

Flint High School’s eco club is going from strength to strength and now has 15 dedicated members ranging from year 7 through to year 10. The students began the club in March with the objective of achieving the Green Flag Eco-School Award and they are already well on the way to realising that goal.

Initially, the students carried out an audit of the school to assess which aspects of their environment they could improve. From this, it was clear that a neglected area of the school known as the ‘quad’ would be an ideal place to start.

After noticing that too many plastic bottles were being thrown in the bins, the students came up with the idea of reusing them to create their own greenhouse.

To get this ambitious project underway, the students have organised plastic bottle recycling points across school to collect as many bottles as possible, and they have been collaborating with a year 11 GCSE design and technology student to come up with the design. The students are hoping to develop a model over the coming weeks with a view to starting the build after half term.

Last term, the students applied for a food garden package from Keep Wales Tidy and they were excited to hear on their return to school this month that their bid had been successful.

The students received a delivery of plants, raised beds, hanging baskets, bird houses, gardening equipment and books last week, and Wendy Jones, the project officer at Keep Wales Tidy, made a visit to the school to help the students install the equipment.

The eco club meets every Wednesday lunchtime and after school for the students to discuss points of focus for the week and dedicate duties between themselves.

Lucy Williams, geography teacher, has been working with the students. She said: “The eco club students are a dedicated team who I am extremely proud of. Each week they amaze me with their enthusiasm and ideas.

“The students loved constructing their food garden and finding out about the different types of plants. I know they will nurture this area, and I am looking forward to seeing the greenhouse project come to fruition.”

