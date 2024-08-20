Deeside.com > News

Posted: Tue 20th Aug 2024

Here’s how you can compete with a team of gladiators at Chester Zoo this week

Four of TV’s best loved personalities are set to appear at Chester Zoo this week where they’ll go head-to-head with zookeepers and visitors in a series of animal-inspired challenges.

Matty Campbell, Harry Aikines-Aryeetey, Emily Steel and Jamie Christian Johal are best known as TV personalities Bionic, Nitro, Dynamite and Giant and will be taking centre stage in the zoo’s ‘Great Zoo Games’ – a celebration of the incredible athletic abilities of animals during this year’s summer of sport.

Each will take on zookeepers and visitors in a series of entertaining games designed to test their strength, speed and agility.

Enthusiasts at the zoo will also have a special opportunity to meet and take photos with their favourite athletes.

Gates open at 10am and activities will take place throughout each day. Be sure to arrive early to secure your spot and maybe even get the chance to compete alongside them.

The schedule for the two days is:

  • Tuesday, 20 August: Jamie and Harry will showcase their might and agility.
  • Wednesday, 21 August: Emily and Matty will show their explosive strength.

Admission to this event is free with zoo admission and visitors do not need to pre-book these events. More information can be found at www.chesterzoo.org

