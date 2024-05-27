Help Wales Air Ambulance Mark 50,000 Missions with a 50-Mile Walk

To mark the Wales Air Ambulance approaching 50,000 missions, the Charity is asking its supporters take on 50 miles in June.

It’s your walk, your way and every step makes a lifesaving difference! Help the charity to continue to be there for the people of Wales, like they have been over 23 years.

The all-Wales charity predicts that they will reach 50,000 missions during the month of June.

Walk Wales is an annual fundraiser which allows participants to walk, jog or run, different distances each year, whilst raising funds. This year, to mark the milestone of 50,000 missions, the Charity is asking supporters to walk, run or jog 50 miles throughout the month of June. So, if you’re feeling a bit unmotivated or are in need of a challenge, then this is the event for you.

It’s your walk, your way, and every step makes a lifesaving difference! The Charity has been attending missions for 23 years, and your support will enable them to attend missions well into the future.

Walk Wales 2024 is open to people of all ages and the beauty of the virtual challenge allows ‘walkers’ the chance to either get out and about and explore Wales or to get their steps in at home, doing gardening, taking the dog for a walk, or even walking up and down the stairs!

The Wales Air Ambulance operates 24/7 throughout Wales and needs to raise £11.2 million every year to keep the helicopters flying and its rapid response vehicles on the road.

During the last four years the successful Walk Wales event has raised an incredible £110,000 for the cause.

Entry is free; however, participants are encouraged to fundraiser for the all-Wales Charity. Walkers who raise £50 will receive a newly design Wales Air Ambulance sports t-shirt.

Since 2020 fundraisers of all ages have come out in force to show their support to the lifesaving charity including schoolgirl, Kara Richards, aged nine, who took part in Walk Wales during 2022 and 2023. Kara raised over £1,000 for the Charity.

The beauty of the virtual challenge means the event doesn’t have to take place in Wales – Abertillery couple Lawrence and Julie Morris took part all the way from Cyprus!

Mark Stevens, Head of Fundraising at the Wales Air Ambulance said: “The charity is extremely proud to be approaching the milestone of 50,000 missions, which wouldn’t be possible without the continued support and dedication of our supporters, volunteers and staff. We’re asking you to join us to mark this important milestone in Wales, by taking part in Walk Wales by walking, jogging or running 50 miles for the Wales Air Ambulance. The Charity wouldn’t exist without the public’s support.

“Walk Wales is a wonderful opportunity for people of all ages, to get together with friends, family, school friends and work colleagues to play an important role in helping to support our lifesaving service in Wales, whilst keeping fit and achieving a personal challenge.

“We first launched Walk Wales in 2020 and every year our supporters put on their walking shoes and raise vital funds for our cause. We’re delighted this fundraiser has raised over £110,000 for the Wales Air Ambulance. Challenges, like Walk Wales, play a vital role in raising much-needed funds to maintain our lifesaving service across Wales.”

Wales Air Ambulance is consultant-led, taking hospital-standard treatments to the patient and, if required, transferring them directly to the most appropriate hospital for their illness or injury. For the patient, this can mean hours saved when compared to standard care and is proven to greatly improve survival and early recovery.

It is delivered via a unique Third Sector and Public Sector partnership. The Emergency Medical Retrieval and Transfer Service (EMRTS) supplies highly skilled NHS consultants and critical care practitioners who work on board the Charity’s vehicles.

As a pan-Wales service, the dedicated air ambulance crews, regardless of where they are based, will travel the length and breadth of the country to deliver emergency lifesaving care

Mark the 50,000 milestone with Wales Air Ambulance by signing up to Walk Wales today; visit www.walesairambulance.com/walk-wales-2024