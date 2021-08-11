Health board to hold Covid jab Q&A session for pregnant and breastfeeding women living in Flintshire

Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board (BCUHB) is holding two Q&A sessions on COVID-19 vaccinations for pregnant and breastfeeding women living in Flintshire and Wrexham.

Stacey Jones, Matron of the COVID-19 Vaccination Programme for Flintshire and Wrexham, will be available to discuss the latest information for women who are pregnant or currently breastfeeding on the COVID-19 vaccinations and answer any questions.

The first Q&A will be held on Friday 13th August, via telephone – 07825 530212, please call between 9am-1pm. The second Q&A session, held in partnership with the Association of Voluntary Organisation in Wrexham (AVOW), will be via Zoom on Monday 20th August at 10am, please register here.

Stacey said: “We are keen to speak to any expecting mums to join our Q&A sessions to discuss their concerns, help answer questions and dispel any fears.

“COVID-19 vaccines offer pregnant women the best protection against COVID-19 disease which can be serious in later pregnancy for some women.

“The vaccines do not contain live coronavirus, or any additional ingredients that are harmful to pregnant women or their babies.”

The Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) has advised that pregnant women should be offered COVID-19 vaccines. Evidence on COVID-19 vaccines is being continuously reviewed by the World Health Organization and the regulatory bodies in the UK, USA, Canada and Europe.

Click here for more information from Public Health Wales about pregnancy and the COVID-19 vaccinations.

For more information about the Q&A session contact Sandra Anderson, Engagement Officer, via email Sandra.anderson2@wales.nhs.uk.