Posted: Tue 6th Jul 2021

Updated: Tue 6th Jul

Health board responds to social media “speculation” that a Connah’s Quay GP surgery is closing down

The health board in North Wales has responded to speculation on social media that a Connah’s Quay GP’s surgery is about to close down.

Betsi Cadawladr Univesity Health Board launched an “urgent review” last week following issues at St Mark’s Dee View Surgery in Connah’s Quay.

The surgery closed for a day last week due to no available GP’s, Betsi Cadawladr Univesity Health Board (BCUHB) said the closure on Monday was caused by two doctors being off work because of sickness.

The health board has said a backlog of routine work caused by the pandemic, unprecedented new demands for care and recruitment difficulties are creating “challenges” across GP services locally.

Simon Jones, Assistant Director of Primary Care (East), said: “In response to speculation about St Mark’s Dee View Surgery in Connah’s Quay, I would like to clarify that the surgery isn’t closing, and there is no need for patients to try and re-register with neighbouring GP practices.”

“We are putting in additional resources to improve access to support, as we continue to adapt to the challenges created by the coronavirus pandemic.”

“These challenges include catching up with a large backlog of routine work that had to be suspended to support the COVID-19 response, unprecedented new demands for care, national recruitment difficulties, continued COVID-19 restrictions – including the continued need for social distancing, and the ongoing vaccination programme.”

“In the coming days we will be writing to all patients who are registered with Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board run GP practices in the area to set out the pressures facing primary care services and explain how their enquiry will be managed when they call their local practice.”

“We would like to thank people for their patience and understanding as we work together to meet these unprecedented challenges.”



