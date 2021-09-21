Health Board recruiting vaccination staff to support the roll out of the COVID-19 booster programme in region

Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board is recruiting additional vaccination staff to support the roll out of the COVID-19 booster programme, which began earlier this month.

The North Wales health board says it has a number of opportunities available for vaccinators and vaccination administrators to work in clinics across the region on a fixed term basis until the end of March 2022.

Those interested are invited to join the Health Board’s online recruitment event, which is being held on Monday 27 September at 10am via Microsoft Teams.

The virtual event will provide an opportunity to speak to staff involved in the programme and find out what it’s like to work in vaccination centres.

Following the event, attendees will be invited to apply online, with interviews held the following week. A fast-track recruitment process will ensure new staff can be deployed quickly.

Gill Knight has worked as a COVID-19 vaccinator since December 2020. She said: “Working on the COVID-19 vaccination programme is hugely rewarding and we are all very proud of the role we have played in helping to turn the tide on the pandemic.

“This is the largest immunisation programme in the history of the NHS and it has taken a huge team effort to vaccinate so many people, so quickly.

“If you’re looking for a new challenge, working in an incredibly rewarding and worthwhile role then I would highly recommend joining our vaccination teams.”

The Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) has advised that a booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine should be given to those who are most vulnerable to serious infection, as there is a likelihood that the immunity provided from having two doses could reduce over time.

To book onto the vaccination e-recruitment event, simply click on the link below and fill out your details. A reminder and a link to access the event on Microsoft Teams will be sent closer to the time.

https://outlook.office365.com/owa/calendar/MassVaccinationCentreRecruitmentDay@nhswales365.onmicrosoft.com/bookings/