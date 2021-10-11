Head of English at Flintshire school appointed as Regional Lead for Languages, Literacy and Communication

A head of faculty at a Flintshire high school has been selected to oversee the development of the Languages, Literacy and Communication AOLE (area of learning and experience) across the region in preparation for the introduction of the new Curriculum for Wales.

Helen Franklin, head of the English, Literature and Literacy Faculty at Ysgol Treffynnon, was appointed after applying to GwE, the Regional School Effectiveness & Improvement Service for North Wales.

The role will help to ensure that schools across the six local authorities (Anglesey, Gwynedd, Conwy, Denbighshire, Wrexham and Flintshire) are prepared for the changes to the curriculum which come into effect from September 2022.

Ms Franklin will be responsible for attending regional meetings, feeding back to Flintshire secondary schools, organising and chairing local meetings to discuss ideas, implications and ways forward, as well as trialling and developing ideas to support the move towards the new curriculum.

She said: “I am delighted to be appointed to this role. It is an amazing opportunity to be involved in such a positive and exciting reform to Welsh education, while ensuring that the students at Ysgol Treffynnon benefit from the innovation and opportunities provided by increased collaboration at both regional and local levels.

“The new curriculum is a really transformative curriculum which puts the child firmly at the heart of the learning. In English this means building wellbeing opportunities into the curriculum, allowing students more opportunities to be creative and innovative, and equipping the students to understand the world around us.”