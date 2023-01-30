Hawarden: Police issue Cold Caller advice following recent ‘suspicious incident’
Following a recent suspicious incident in the Hawarden area, North Wales Police is warning residents to take extra precautions when it comes to cold callers.
Criminals are known to use deceptive tactics, such as pretending to be from the TV, broadband, water, gas, or electricity board, or even claiming to be a “reformed criminal on probation,” to gain entry into homes.
Once inside, the criminals may distract the homeowner with requests for a cup of tea or to check pipes or cables, while another person roams the house, helping themselves to valuables.
North Wales Police advises residents to never allow cold callers into their homes, and to lock their back doors when answering the front door.
Residents are also advised to check the legitimacy of official visitors by calling the respective companies and not to take their word for it, as they may have fake identification.
If residents are suspicious of a caller, they are encouraged to report it on the North Wales Police.
PSCO Jacqueline Pleszak said: “Please don’t be a victim keep yourself and your neighbours safe – don’t allow people in, if answering the front door – lock your back door.”
“Check all “official” visitors are legitimate by calling the companies involved, don’t take their word for it, often they have fake ID as well.”
“If you are suspicious of a caller report it on 101 or web chat, try to write down as much information about the person as you can.”
“If a crime is ongoing or someone is in danger call 999.”
Police have issued the following advice:
– Unannounced visits by people to your home to sell goods or services (sometimes called ‘cold visits’ or ‘cold calls’) are not illegal, but you can deter these individuals by putting a sticker or notice on your door saying that you don’t wish to receive cold visits.
– Anyone who calls at your door should have some form of identification. You are well within your rights to ask for this and make a note of their details. If you don’t like the way they speak to you or you feel they’re calling too often, simply ask them for their company’s details and make a complaint.
– Never give out banking or personal details to anyone you’re unsure about. If you can’t be certain if a visitor is genuinely who they say they are, ask them to come back at a later date. This gives you time to verify their identity and perhaps also arrange for a relative or friend to be there.
– Remember, it’s ok to tell visitors you’re not interested or ask them to leave if you aren’t comfortable. Legitimate visitors will understand.
– Finally, look out for your neighbours, especially those who are elderly or vulnerable. They tend to be targeted most by those who may be up to no good.
If you see anybody acting suspiciously in your area, you can report it via live web chat, 101 or anonymously on Crimestoppers 0800 555 111.
For up-to-date information about crime, events, advice and general policing activity in your local area, sign up to North Wales Community Alerts here: https://orlo.uk/MKkbj
