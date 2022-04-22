Hawarden Old Castle set to open to public on Sunday for first time this year

Hawarden Old Castle will be open to the public this Sunday for the first time this year.

The Grade I listed medieval castle opens up to the public just a few days every year.

A spokesperson for Hawarden Estate said: “Join us for Hawarden Old Castle open day, at 2pm to 5pm on Sunday 24th April.”

“Come and explore Hawarden’s history, for the first time this year.”

“Head to the big blue gates opposite The Glynne Arms and then up to the castle for some spectacular views – information about the full history of the castle will be available at the gate.”

“Adults are £3 (up to 2 children are free) and further children are £3. Toddlers go free. (Payment by card or cash at the Castle gates on the day).”

“All children must be accompanied, and the paths up to the castle are steep.”

“Dogs are welcome but must be on leads.”

“Come and take this opportunity to see the Castle in the spring time and join us for food and drink at The Glynne Arms or head to our new monthly Farmers Market on all day at Hawarden Estate Farm Shop.”

The Castle was built on the site of an Iron Age fort by the Normans and had a round keep built on a motte.

Llywelyn ap Gruffudd captured the stronghold in 1265, defeating Robert de Montalt and destroying the castle.

De Montalt later reneged on a promise not to rebuild his stronghold and the present massive keep was built.

This was besieged in 1281 by Llywelyn’s brother, Dafydd. The fatal war of 1282 to 1283 followed, with the Welsh being defeated and Hawarden Castle was occupied by the English after that.

During the English Civil War, it changed hands several times and ended up in a ruinous state in Parliamentary hands.