Posted: Thu 22nd Jul 2021

Updated: Thu 22nd Jul

Hawarden hits 31ºC making it the hottest place in UK today

Hawarden was the hottest place in the whole of the UK today.

The temperatures measured at Hawarden Airport peaked at 31ºC, the hottest day locally since the start of the current heatwave.

The hot weather, which prompted the first ever Met Office Amber Alert for parts of Wales and England, is expected to last until Friday with temperatures reaching 27º locally.

By Saturday we should see a slightly cooler 22ºC with some light rain in the evening.

Get tips for keeping cool in hot weather with WeatherReady.

 

 



