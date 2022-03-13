Hawarden High Year 9’s book place in Welsh Cup semi final after penalty shoot out win in Ceredigion

Hawarden High School’s Year 9 boys team booked their place in the semi-finals of the Welsh Cup following a penalty shoot-out victory over Ysgol Bro Teifi on Thursday.

In a thrilling quarter-final clash in Ceredigion, Hawarden came from behind on three occasions to rescue a late 4-4 draw, before advancing on penalties.

The Welsh Schools Cup is split into nine regions across Wales.

Local games are played between September and December, the National rounds began in January.

It was the team’s fifth win in the competition, they now advance to a showpiece semi-final against Caernarfon’s Ysgol Syr Hugh Owen.

The match will be played within the next month at Latham Park, home of Newtown Football Club.

Mr B. Rodgers, the team coach and teacher of PE at Hawarden High School said:

“We have played some great football throughout the tournament and the team have goals in them from everywhere.”

“The quarter-final though was all about showing grit and determination to find our way back into the game and to find a way of winning against very tough opposition”

“I am very proud of the students in the squad.”

“What pleases me most is the memories these boys are making, playing football and winning matches with their friends after the last few years we’ve had is really special to witness”.