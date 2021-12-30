Hawarden Estate Winter Art Garden – an outdoor art and light exhibition ‘celebrating the beauty in winter light’
The team behind Hawarden Estate Farm Shop, The Glynne Arms and The Good Life Society have collaborated with 14 artists and makers to create a number of outdoor artworks.
Set in the meadow adjacent to the Farm Shop, on the edge of Hawarden, the exhibition features sculptures made from neon, perspex, mirrors, wood, metal and flags and welcomes the public to visit for free.
The exhibition came following a call out on social media asking members of the public to pitch ideas for installations based on the theme of light and change.
The result is a visual spectacle championing creativity from local and national makers and artists.
The artworks aim to brighten up the longer evenings and show winter from a new perspective, spreading the word that winter is good and should be celebrated.
Visitors can expect to see installations such as ‘Rainbow (2021)’ a collaboration between Rhys Jones and Gail Bryson, a playful and vibrant artwork symbolic of seasonality, positivity, and change in three-dimensional form.
The interactive piece utilises bands of perspex to cast colourful shards of multicoloured light, creating ever-changing patterns which are influenced by its environment.
Other works featured in the exhibition include ‘You look incredible pass it on’ a piece by Charlie Gladstone and Solas Neon.
Charlie is the Creative Director and Chairman of the Gladstone family businesses, which include the Hawarden Estate Farm Shop.
He is an author and enthusiast. Solas Neon is Scotland’s only real glass neon designer and manufacturer.
The piece “aims to encourage people to praise and uplift one another as adults, much like we do with children, spreading positivity and encouragement.”
Charlie Gladstone said: “I believe that winter is every bit as good as summer; it just depends how you approach things, and so the Winter Art Garden was my attempt to get people to think like I do, to get outside and into the fresh air on the coldest, dreariest days.”
“The reward for venturing out is a dozen pieces of shining, optimistic and colourful pieces of art.”
An array of inspiring Installations by Adam Bridgland, Matt Jukes, Jemima Roberts, Rebecca Kaye, Samantha Wilkinson, Adam Duckett, Christopher Arthey, Mell Schofield, Louise Hare, and Neil Williams are also on show until 15th February 2022.
The Winter Art Garden is for everyone of all ages and is totally free to the public, it will remain open until 15th February 2022. It is designed to be enjoyed during the day and at night but looks particularly impressive when viewed against a dark backdrop.
More info and opening hours can be found here: hawardenestate.co.uk/winter-art-garden
